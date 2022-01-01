Job ID: 30386 - Membership Fundraising Producer

Organizational Summary:

WUSF Public Media is a comprehensive public media organization that operates an NPR news and jazz radio station and an all-classical music radio station, and provides digital content online, through newsletters, podcasts and social media and serves a weekly audience of greater than 350,000. It is a department of the University of South Florida, with 70 employees and a budget of $12 million and provides internships to students. WUSF Public Media’s main studios are on the USF Tampa campus, with a broadcast and music performance studio on the USFSM campus and an office and news production studio on the USFSP campus.

Position Summary:

Under the direction of the Membership Director, The Membership Fundraising Producer will contribute to the management of year-round fundraising for WUSF Public Media. Position is responsible for fostering the collaboration necessary for planning, implementation, and management of all digital and on-air fundraising, including pledge drives and year-round promotional spots for WUSF Public Media. Responsibilities include: on-air membership campaign coordination and strategy including coordinating message themes and writing scripts for year-round on-air and digital fundraising. This position will also be working extensively with WUSF Programming, Digital, Traffic, and Development departments, and outside vendors to coordinate on-air fundraising activities and other station initiatives.

Responsibilities:

Coordinate all pre-drive, in-drive, and post-drive logistics

Coordinate and Manage, Web and Social Media Calendar and Messaging for Development

Writing and updating scripts/ talking points

Monitoring fundraiser editions of programs to air during campaigns

On-air and pre-taped pitching – with national and local hosts

Directing and pledge-drive break planning

Assist in the management of year-round planning and strategy for on-air fundraising campaigns that are in keeping with WUSF Public Media’s high, professional standards – to include, but not limited to suggesting, identifying and implementing themes and premiums

Develop and test and manage new initiatives and innovative concepts for public media digital fundraising, including:

Oversee online communications strategy and timelines to ensure the timely creation, production and delivery of compelling membership fundraising messages.

Liaise with Digital and Marketing Services on management of fundraising tools on website and social media engagement and serve as digital content leader for Membership department.

Liaise with external strategy and software partners to manage execution of online fundraising best practices.

Stay abreast of industry best-practices, within public media, among nonprofits more broadly and in the commercial sector.

Contribute to the strategy, writing, and production of other solicitation/fundraising related spots such as, vehicle donation, member renewal, year-end giving, pre-drive and post-drive promotion, sustainer spots, major donor giving, planned giving, Give Day events (including Sarasota Give Day, Give Day Tampa Bay and USF Give Day/ Giving Tuesday); sales, branding, and thank-you messages.

Other special campaigns or duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications:

This position requires a bachelor’s degree plus vocational training with two years experience or a Master’s degree. Appropriate graduate coursework may substitute at an equivalent rate for the required experience.

Preferred Qualifications:

Five years of direct response fundraising experience preferred. Knowledge of public broadcasting formats and programming preferable. Allegiance Database experience a plus.

This position is subject to a Level 1 criminal background check.

Department: 0-0662-000 / WUSF Public Media

Hours: Full-Time – Administrative

Salary Range: $50,000-$60,000 annual

Deadline Date: Open until filled

About USF:

The University of South Florida System is a high-impact, global research system dedicated to student success. The USF System includes three institutions: USF; USF St. Petersburg; and USF Sarasota-Manatee. The institutions are separately accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. All institutions have distinct missions and their own detailed strategic plans. Serving over 48,000 students, the USF System has an annual budget of $1.6 billion and an annual economic impact of $4.4 billion. USF is a member of the American Athletic Conference.

Working at USF:

With more than 16,000 employees at USF, the University of South Florida is one of the largest employers in the Tampa Bay region. At USF you will find opportunities to excel in a rich academic environment that fosters the development and advancement of our employees. We believe in creating a talented, engaged and driven workforce through on-going development and career opportunities. We also offer a first class benefit package that includes medical, dental and life insurance plans, retirement plan options, tuition program and generous leave programs and more.

Work Location:Campus map and location overview: USF – Tampa Campus

Equal Employment Opportunity:

USF is an equal opportunity, equal access academic institution that embraces diversity in the workplace.

The University of South Florida does not discriminate on the basis of sex and prohibits sexual harassment. Any person may report sex discrimination, including sexual harassment (whether or not the person reporting is the person alleged to be the victim of conduct that could constitute sex discrimination or sexual harassment), in person, by mail, by telephone, or by electronic mail, using the contact information listed for the Title IX Coordinator. Reports may be made at any time either online or directly to the University’s Title IX Coordinator.

How To Apply:

Click on the Apply Now button. When applying to an opening you will have the opportunity to upload a cover letter and resume.

Apply online by completing the required information and attaching your cover letter and resume. Please include your experience as it relates to the qualifications stated above. YOUR COVER LETTER AND RESUME, PLUS ANY OTHER REQUESTED MATERIAL, MUST BE IN ONE ATTACHMENT. Only online applications are accepted for this position.

