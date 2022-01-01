Careers
Job ID: 30386 - Membership Fundraising Producer
Organizational Summary:
WUSF Public Media is a comprehensive public media organization that operates an NPR news and jazz radio station and an all-classical music radio station, and provides digital content online, through newsletters, podcasts and social media and serves a weekly audience of greater than 350,000. It is a department of the University of South Florida, with 70 employees and a budget of $12 million and provides internships to students. WUSF Public Media’s main studios are on the USF Tampa campus, with a broadcast and music performance studio on the USFSM campus and an office and news production studio on the USFSP campus.
Position Summary:
Under the direction of the Membership Director, The Membership Fundraising Producer will contribute to the management of year-round fundraising for WUSF Public Media. Position is responsible for fostering the collaboration necessary for planning, implementation, and management of all digital and on-air fundraising, including pledge drives and year-round promotional spots for WUSF Public Media. Responsibilities include: on-air membership campaign coordination and strategy including coordinating message themes and writing scripts for year-round on-air and digital fundraising. This position will also be working extensively with WUSF Programming, Digital, Traffic, and Development departments, and outside vendors to coordinate on-air fundraising activities and other station initiatives.
Responsibilities:
Coordinate all pre-drive, in-drive, and post-drive logistics
Coordinate and Manage, Web and Social Media Calendar and Messaging for Development
Writing and updating scripts/ talking points
Monitoring fundraiser editions of programs to air during campaigns
On-air and pre-taped pitching – with national and local hosts
Directing and pledge-drive break planning
Assist in the management of year-round planning and strategy for on-air fundraising campaigns that are in keeping with WUSF Public Media’s high, professional standards – to include, but not limited to suggesting, identifying and implementing themes and premiums
Develop and test and manage new initiatives and innovative concepts for public media digital fundraising, including:
Oversee online communications strategy and timelines to ensure the timely creation, production and delivery of compelling membership fundraising messages.
Liaise with Digital and Marketing Services on management of fundraising tools on website and social media engagement and serve as digital content leader for Membership department.
Liaise with external strategy and software partners to manage execution of online fundraising best practices.
Stay abreast of industry best-practices, within public media, among nonprofits more broadly and in the commercial sector.
Contribute to the strategy, writing, and production of other solicitation/fundraising related spots such as, vehicle donation, member renewal, year-end giving, pre-drive and post-drive promotion, sustainer spots, major donor giving, planned giving, Give Day events (including Sarasota Give Day, Give Day Tampa Bay and USF Give Day/ Giving Tuesday); sales, branding, and thank-you messages.
Other special campaigns or duties as assigned.
Minimum Qualifications:
This position requires a bachelor’s degree plus vocational training with two years experience or a Master’s degree. Appropriate graduate coursework may substitute at an equivalent rate for the required experience.
Preferred Qualifications:
Five years of direct response fundraising experience preferred. Knowledge of public broadcasting formats and programming preferable. Allegiance Database experience a plus.
This position is subject to a Level 1 criminal background check.
Department: 0-0662-000 / WUSF Public Media
Hours: Full-Time – Administrative
Salary Range: $50,000-$60,000 annual
Deadline Date: Open until filled
About USF:
The University of South Florida System is a high-impact, global research system dedicated to student success. The USF System includes three institutions: USF; USF St. Petersburg; and USF Sarasota-Manatee. The institutions are separately accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. All institutions have distinct missions and their own detailed strategic plans. Serving over 48,000 students, the USF System has an annual budget of $1.6 billion and an annual economic impact of $4.4 billion. USF is a member of the American Athletic Conference.
Working at USF:
With more than 16,000 employees at USF, the University of South Florida is one of the largest employers in the Tampa Bay region. At USF you will find opportunities to excel in a rich academic environment that fosters the development and advancement of our employees. We believe in creating a talented, engaged and driven workforce through on-going development and career opportunities. We also offer a first class benefit package that includes medical, dental and life insurance plans, retirement plan options, tuition program and generous leave programs and more.
To learn more about working at USF please visit: Work Here. Learn Here. Grow Here.
Work Location:Campus map and location overview: USF – Tampa Campus
Equal Employment Opportunity:
USF is an equal opportunity, equal access academic institution that embraces diversity in the workplace.
The University of South Florida does not discriminate on the basis of sex and prohibits sexual harassment. Any person may report sex discrimination, including sexual harassment (whether or not the person reporting is the person alleged to be the victim of conduct that could constitute sex discrimination or sexual harassment), in person, by mail, by telephone, or by electronic mail, using the contact information listed for the Title IX Coordinator. Reports may be made at any time either online or directly to the University’s Title IX Coordinator.
How To Apply:
Click on the Apply Now button. When applying to an opening you will have the opportunity to upload a cover letter and resume.
Apply online by completing the required information and attaching your cover letter and resume. Please include your experience as it relates to the qualifications stated above. YOUR COVER LETTER AND RESUME, PLUS ANY OTHER REQUESTED MATERIAL, MUST BE IN ONE ATTACHMENT. Only online applications are accepted for this position.
Click here for additional tutorial information.
Job ID: 30559 - Media Sales Assistant
Position Summary:
WUSF’s Media Sales Assistant is an integral team member of the Community Partnerships and Marketing Department. This position administers and coordinates activities that support the Director of the department and the Account Executives. Administrative roles and responsibilities include data entry, creating and sharing reports, weekly auditing of contracts, and managing the CRM. The Media Sales Assistant acts a liaison with other departments and works closely with the Traffic Department and the Business Office. In addition, this team member serves as the in-house Media Sales accounts manager working with Statewide and National agencies entering contracts into the Traffic System. Also assists with copy writing and answering billing questions.
Responsibilities:
Responsible for working with Florida Public Media (FPM) and National Public Media (NPM) reps to assist them in placing broadcast and digital orders. After securing orders: – review and verify all information as described in the order- submit orders to Traffic System review copy to assure copy adheres to WUSF Public Media guidelines. Understand the workings of FPM and NPM accounts and FPM and NPM projections.
Assist Accounts Executives with prospective, new and renewing clients. Coordinate, maintain, and manage a database for all contacts for the Underwriting Department by utilizing the contact management system and internal logs; OnePage CRM. This includes the fielding and tracking all underwriting inquiries and prospects and distribute to Account Executives as directed. On-boarding of NEW Underwriting Sponsors and customer support for new and renewal sponsors.
Development of regular reports for the department, and manager. Reports include using data weekly to track billing revenue, versus goal projections. Other reports include monthly, quarterly, and annual billing.
Develop and maintain up-to-date inventory of all Media Kits and send to clients as requested. In addition, assist in package layout and development. Secure research demographic information as well as programming information and surveys, including information from NPR Website and Media Audit as well as others.
Weekly auditing using Traffic Reports and internal logs for completed cash and trade contracts submitted by the Account Reps in order to provide completed contracts to the Fiscal and Business Office.
Assists Communications and Marketing Coordinator with Marketing and Special Events, station events, and the Special events committee, as assigned.
Manage and process mileage and travel expenses, and conference expenses, for Account Executives. Submit paperwork to the USF Foundation and the Business Office for processing.
Maintain and manage media sales resources of audience research software through various platforms.
Help maintain a presence at the WUSF front lobby, as needed, including processing mail and checks, and other duties as assigned.
Minimum Qualifications:
This position requires a high school diploma or equivalent, with at least four years of experience in an office or administrative support position. Additional education may not be substituted for this experience requirement.
Preferred Qualifications:
Associates Degree in Business with four years of experience in an office or administrative support position. Experience with Basecamp, CRM Software, and all Microsoft Office Products.
This position is subject to a Level 1 criminal background check.
Hours: Full-Time – Administrative
Salary Range: $34,000-$42,000 – Salary plus performance based monthly commission.
Deadline Date: Open until filled
Job 30822: Morning Edition Host
Position Summary:
Anchor/Reporter for radio broadcast of NPR’s Morning Edition and reporter for WUSF News. Anchoring includes a marquee weekday magazine, special news coverage (i.e., breaking news, elections, disasters), and occasional hosting of WUSF’s signature public affairs program. Experienced journalist reports, writes and produces news stories, features and special coverage that reflects the diversity of the Tampa Bay region. Participate in community engagement as a journalist and in outreach events, such as public appearances at select gatherings. Anchor/Reporter must be comfortable with video being incorporated into these productions. This position will be a mix of hosting and reporting. Some work must be done in studio. Shift hours vary according to assignment.
Responsibilities:
News Anchor/Writer Prime responsibility for producing and anchoring local Morning Edition (NPR) newsmagazine and for working collaboratively to produce news stories for other news programs and platforms, upholding WUSF’s editorial and production standards. Anchor/Reporter must be comfortable with video being incorporated into these productions.
Develop, research, write and produce news stories, special features, interviews and special coverage for WUSF’s broadcast and digital platforms. Conduct interviews, record audio, report and write news stories using professional interview techniques; possess knowledge of field recording equipment and microphone use, understand and practice journalistic standards and ethics as defined by NPR and WUSF Public Media.
Community Engagement: Engage the audience through social media and digital platforms; and through interviews and live and recorded settings. Participate in enhanching the audience experience by using social media, digital platforms and video for news, organization events and fundraising. Make live and virtual appearances at organization events, news events and fundraising events.
Develop and host live special coverage, such as breaking news, election or hurricanes.
Assist in station fundraising efforts by providing on-air talent and other appearances as directed by WUSF management. Other duties as assigned.
Minimum Qualifications:
This position requires a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communications or related field and two years of directly related experience; or a Master’s degree in the fields listed above. Four years of vocational/technical training and experience may substitute for the Bachelor’s degree requirement.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experienced broadcaster and journalist with a passion for the news and keeping the audience informed. Radio reporting and producing experience is preferred, as is an understanding of public media, on-air fundraising skills and strong writing skills.
This position is subject to a Level 1 criminal background check.
Hours: Full-Time/Administrative
Salary Range: $55,000-$61,000
Deadline Date: Open until filled
