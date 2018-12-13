© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business

SeaWorld Says DOJ Probe Into 'Blackfish' Statements Is Over

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published December 13, 2018 at 8:25 AM EST
sea_world.jpg
Mike Blake / Reuters/Landov/NPR
/
In this file photo, visitors watch an orca performance at SeaWorld in San Diego. Company officials say the U.S. government is ending its probe into whether they misled investors about the impact the documentary “Blackfish” was having on its business.";s:

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. says it has been notified that the U.S. Department of Justice is ending its probe into whether company officials misled investors about the negative impact the documentary "Blackfish" was having on its business.

In September, SeaWorld and two former executives agreed to pay more than $5 million to settle federal fraud claims brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleging they had made misleading statements about the documentary's impact.

The Orlando-based theme park company said Wednesday in a SEC filing that Justice Department has now notified the company that it won't take any action.

Attendance and revenue declined after the release of the 2013 documentary about the life of Tilikum, an orca that killed a SeaWorld trainer during a performance in Orlando in 2010.

Economy / BusinessSeaWorld
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
