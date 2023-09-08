© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Arts / Culture

Phoebe the Flamingo earns top bill from critics and audiences alike at international art contest

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Tyler Luginski
Published September 8, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT
A giant pink flamingo stands in the middle of a busy airport terminal
Tampa International Airport
/
Courtesy
Phoebe took home awards in both the transportation and people's choice categories at the 2023 CODAWorx Awards.

The TPA art installation gained international acclaim at the 2023 CODAWorx Awards.

Phoebe the Flamingo, the giant art installation at Tampa International Airport, was named the winner in the Transportation and People’s Choice categories at the prestigious 2023 CODAWorx Awards.

The awards, made up of a distinguished panel of 18 jurors, highlight commissioned art projects from around the world that best integrate art into interior, architectural, or public spaces.

Tomasz Urbanowicz of ArchiGlass, one of this year’s judges, spoke highly of Phoebe’s artistic impact.

“The wonderfully witty idea of a scaled-up scene makes one smile and want to interact by taking a selfie at the first place, stimulating afterwards deeper reflection,” Urbanowicz said. “An excellent example of public art project, combining joy, deep thought and site-specific approach.”

Phoebe, who recently celebrated her first birthday, captured the imagination of both the judges and general audiences, garnering more than 3,000 votes from the public.

This year, the CODAawards received a record-breaking 411 entries from 24 different countries.

The organization takes submissions from around the world, celebrating innovation and artistic excellence.

A full list of winners from the 2023 awards can be found here.

