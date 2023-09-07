Spirit of the Panhandle: Distillery 98 in Santa Rosa Beach makes oyster-filtered vodka

Listen to the episode

Harrison Holditch has heard the jokes: Florida Man, Redneck Riviera.

The Sunshine State, and the Panhandle in particular, are an easy target.

But Holditch and his brother-in-law, who own Distillery 98 in Santa Rosa Beach, wanted to make something their town could be proud of. (The distillery’s name is a nod to U.S. Highway 98, which hugs the Emerald Coast.)

So during the glass shortage of 2021, the guys got the idea for Half Shell Vodka. It’s a spirit made with Florida corn, filtered with Florida oysters and sold in a bottle made of recycled paperboard (a version of cardboard).

Harrison recently road-tripped to Tampa Bay to spread the word about Half Shell Vodka. Dalia met up with him to discuss the inspiration for the spirit, Harrison’s commitment to repping the Panhandle and his favorite ways to enjoy the beverage.

