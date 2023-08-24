© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Arts / Culture
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Yes, you can: pickling and canning 101 with John Barbie of Tip Top Canning Co.

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dalia Colon
Published August 24, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT
A row of jars from Tip Top Canning Co. on a table. Behind them is a mustard and ketchup bottle and a picture of the exterior of Pickford Sundries.
Tip Top Canning Co. sells pickles, mustards, jams and fruit butters.

John explains the difference between canning and pickling, shares the health benefits of both, suggests foods to pickle and goes over the basic equipment you need to start canning food at home.

In this age of digital everything, sometimes it’s just nice to work with your hands—bake a loaf of bread, knit a sweater, curate your cottagecore aesthetic. In that vein, we at the pod have been curious about canning food.

And we’re not alone. We recently reached out on social media to learn what listeners wanted to know about canning.

For answers, we turned to John Barbie, owner of Tip Top Canning Co. Through his Tampa-based business, John sells pickles, mustards, jams and fruit butters. He also offers in-home canning and pickling classes.

Dalia met up with John at Pickford’s Sundries, a historic lunch counter/gift shop in West Tampa that sells Tip Top Canning Co. products. In this conversation, John explains the difference between canning and pickling, shares the health benefits of both, suggests foods to pickle and goes over the basic equipment you need to start canning food at home.

Thanks to listener Kenya Woodard for suggesting this episode. If you have an idea for a Zest guest, drop us a line. Our email address is info@thezestpodcast.com.

Tampa
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
