Arts / Culture
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

For pastry chef Shayla “Chez Shay” Daniels, life is bittersweet

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dalia Colon
Published August 17, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT
A person smiling wearing a blue chef's uniform.
Chez Shay’s Sweets
Shayla Daniels, a pastry chef and owner of Shay Chez’s Sweets nearly always has something in the oven, from specialty cakes to French-style macarons.

In this episode, Shayla shares trends in the baking world and offers advice for making treats that taste as good as they look.

Shayla Daniels knows all about the sweet life. The pastry chef and owner of Shay Chez’s Sweets nearly always has something in the oven, from specialty cakes to French-style macarons. She even showed off her baking skills on season 8 of the Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship.

In this episode, Shayla shares trends in the baking world and offers advice for making treats that taste as good as they look.

But for the Tampa resident, who attended the French Pastry School in Chicago, life hasn’t always been sugar and spice. In this conversation, she also recounts the health challenges that inspired her to move from Wisconsin to Florida, the personal tragedy that struck several years later and how her love for baking helped her through dark times.

Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
