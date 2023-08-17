For pastry chef Shayla “Chez Shay” Daniels, life is bittersweet

Listen to the episode

Shayla Daniels knows all about the sweet life. The pastry chef and owner of Shay Chez’s Sweets nearly always has something in the oven, from specialty cakes to French-style macarons. She even showed off her baking skills on season 8 of the Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship.

In this episode, Shayla shares trends in the baking world and offers advice for making treats that taste as good as they look.

But for the Tampa resident, who attended the French Pastry School in Chicago, life hasn’t always been sugar and spice. In this conversation, she also recounts the health challenges that inspired her to move from Wisconsin to Florida, the personal tragedy that struck several years later and how her love for baking helped her through dark times.

Related episodes:

Thank you to our sponsors: Seitenbacher and Adalay Interiors