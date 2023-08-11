The '11 to Save' list highlights two Tampa-area historic buildings under threat

Each year, Floridians get the chance to bring awareness to some of the state’s endangered historical buildings through the “11 to Save” list.

Run by Florida Trust for Historic Preservation, the list is a public-nominated index of the community’s beloved buildings that are under threat.

The nonprofit aims to protect the state’s history and heritage. Since its inception in 1978, it has taken many initiatives to save some of Florida’s historic treasures through advocacy, education, stewardship, and its yearly list.

“The 2023 ‘Florida’s 11 to Save’ reflect the extraordinary breadth and depth of stories that make up the cultural mosaic of our state,” Mike Costen, the organization's board president, said in a news release.

This year, Sarasota’s Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and Plant City’s old public high school are two buildings in the greater Tampa Bay region that made the lineup.

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The wife of Frank Lloyd Wright, Olgvianna Wright, was walking along the coast of Japan when she found a seashell along the shore.

According to the Van Wezel website, this seashell would later inspire the architecture of the iconic lavender and pink landmark designed by her son-in-law, William Wesley Peters.

Since 1970, the building, known as the "Crown Jewel of Sarasota", has been revered as a Sarasota architectural treasure, but is now in need of attention.

"Today, the 53-year-old building is threatened both by time and environmental threats, which challenge its future as a financially viable performing arts center," according to the release.

Along with its architecture, the Van Wezel has a legacy of community support. After Hurricane Ian, the Van Wezel’s executive director, Mary Bensel, along with the president of the Sarasota Orchestra, Joe McKenna, hosted a benefit concert to raise relief money for those affected by the hurricane.

The Van Wezel also advocates for professional development and education of the arts through its partnership with the Sarasota County School Board and the JFK Center Partner in Education program. The partnerships have resulted in the introduction of over 25,000 of students into performing arts, as well as hundreds of teachers gaining experience through workshops, according to its website.

The venue has been host to an array of performances, from Broadway musicals to comedians. It is scheduled to hold more than 100 events this year.

Despite its legacy and unique architecture, Cosden said there is still a push to replace it with an updated performance hall that can hold a larger audience. But all that is not without pushback from the community.

"It's really got iconic architectural features, a long cultural legacy, and is beloved by local residents," Cosden said.

In April 2022, an agreement was established for the planning, financing, design, and construction of a new performing arts center.

A recent press release states that a committee was created on July 17 to study and present sustainable options to preserve the future of the Van Wezel.

Google Maps / Courtesy The historic old Plant City High School was built in 1914 and has been used as a community center since 1977.

Old Plant City High School

The previous Plant City High School was built in 1914 by architect Willis R. Biggers, according to the release. After 1977, the building became a community center that is still in use today.

It was added to the National Register of Historic Places on Feb. 4, 1981.

"Today, its future is in question as the property owner evaluates what to do with the building that is falling into disrepair," the release reads. "The nominators hope to encourage the development of a long-term maintenance plan to fund the necessary repairs and protect the building against demolition."

The 109 year-old building suffers from over a century of weathering, water intrusion, hurricane damage, and it needs a new roof which would be expensive to fix, Cosden said.

"All of those things may seem daunting when communities look at it," Cosden said. "We're trying to amplify the voices of local residents for feel that it's important to save and to advocates for structures like Plant City High School."

Those who nominated the building to the “11 to Save” list encourage a long-term maintenance plan and hope to protect the building from demolition.

The future of these buildings

The addition of these two landmarks on the “11 to Save” list is an attempt to protect the culture of the local communities.

Other buildings on the 2023 list:

Central Academy, Palatka

Community of East Palatka

Hollywood Beach Hotel

Mount Olive AME Church, Jacksonville

Port Charlotte High School

Opa-locka Bank

Ormond Beach Yacht Club

Community of Royal

Thelma Boltin Center, Gainesville

With the increased awareness, the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation hopes to urge the public to save Florida’s history and identify solutions to preserve these sites. Places from anywhere in Florida can be nominated by anyone to the "11 to Save" list at anytime, and Cosden encourages the public to get involved and bring awareness to any place that means something to them.

The Florida Trust for Historic Preservation for the second year in a row has put out the "11 to Save" grant fund, where sites from any "11 to Save" list can apply.

"The future is going to be determined by the local advocates and what the response is from everyday citizens," Cosden said.