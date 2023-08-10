© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts / Culture
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Rococo Steak sommelier Will Howard on summer food and wine pairings

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dalia Colon
Published August 10, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT
A plate of crème brulee garnished with berries and flower petals. Beside is a glass of limoncello.
Rococo Steak
/
Facebook
Rococo Steak's Limoncello Crème Brulee with a glass of Luxardo Limoncello.

Howard shared advice for summer food-and-wine pairings, why you might want to try vintage or small-batch wines and the bottle of wine that’s on his summer bucket list.

Listen to the episode

Floridians may enjoy year round warm weather, but we still tend to eat differently in the summer. From barbecues to beaches to boat rides, summertime lends itself to a different way of eating—and drinking.

Dalia recently visited Rococo Steak in St. Petersburg to chat with the restaurant’s sommelier, Will Howard. He shared advice for summer food-and-wine pairings, why you might want to try vintage or small-batch wines and the bottle of wine that’s on his summer bucket list.

Transcription

Related episodes:

Thank you to our sponsors: Seitenbacher and Adalay Interiors

Tags
Arts / Culture The Zest PodcastSt. Petersburg
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
See stories by Dalia Colon
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now