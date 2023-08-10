Rococo Steak sommelier Will Howard on summer food and wine pairings

Listen to the episode

Floridians may enjoy year round warm weather, but we still tend to eat differently in the summer. From barbecues to beaches to boat rides, summertime lends itself to a different way of eating—and drinking.

Dalia recently visited Rococo Steak in St. Petersburg to chat with the restaurant’s sommelier, Will Howard. He shared advice for summer food-and-wine pairings, why you might want to try vintage or small-batch wines and the bottle of wine that’s on his summer bucket list.

Transcription

