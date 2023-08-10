Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.
Rococo Steak sommelier Will Howard on summer food and wine pairings
Floridians may enjoy year round warm weather, but we still tend to eat differently in the summer. From barbecues to beaches to boat rides, summertime lends itself to a different way of eating—and drinking.
Dalia recently visited Rococo Steak in St. Petersburg to chat with the restaurant’s sommelier, Will Howard. He shared advice for summer food-and-wine pairings, why you might want to try vintage or small-batch wines and the bottle of wine that’s on his summer bucket list.
