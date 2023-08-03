How Key West Lobsterfest became Florida’s premier crustacean celebration

Listen to the episode

Every August, while the rest of Florida retreats to air conditioning, breezy Key West is gearing up for one of its signature events: Key West Lobsterfest.

The four-day event includes a street fair, concerts, pool parties and of course lobster dishes galore. This year’s festival is Aug. 10-13, 2023 at venues across Key West.

Erik Adams, show manager for Lobsterfest, recently chatted with Dalia about the festival’s origins, what to expect and what makes summer in Key West so special. He also explained the difference between Florida and New England lobster and offered suggestions for enjoying the delicacy.

Related episodes:

Thank you to our sponsors: Seitenbacher and Adalay Interiors