© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts / Culture
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

How Key West Lobsterfest became Florida’s premier crustacean celebration

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dalia Colon
Published August 3, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT
A wooden box filled with lobster
2023 Key West Lobsterfest
This year’s Key West Lobsterfest is Aug. 10-13, 2023 at venues across Key West.

The four-day event includes a street fair, concerts, pool parties and of course lobster dishes galore. This year’s festival is Aug. 10-13, 2023 at venues across Key West.

Listen to the episode

Every August, while the rest of Florida retreats to air conditioning, breezy Key West is gearing up for one of its signature events: Key West Lobsterfest.

The four-day event includes a street fair, concerts, pool parties and of course lobster dishes galore. This year’s festival is Aug. 10-13, 2023 at venues across Key West.

Erik Adams, show manager for Lobsterfest, recently chatted with Dalia about the festival’s origins, what to expect and what makes summer in Key West so special. He also explained the difference between Florida and New England lobster and offered suggestions for enjoying the delicacy.

Related episodes:

Thank you to our sponsors: Seitenbacher and Adalay Interiors

Tags
Arts / Culture The Zest PodcastKey West
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
See stories by Dalia Colon
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now