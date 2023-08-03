Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.
How Key West Lobsterfest became Florida’s premier crustacean celebration
The four-day event includes a street fair, concerts, pool parties and of course lobster dishes galore. This year’s festival is Aug. 10-13, 2023 at venues across Key West.
Every August, while the rest of Florida retreats to air conditioning, breezy Key West is gearing up for one of its signature events: Key West Lobsterfest.
Erik Adams, show manager for Lobsterfest, recently chatted with Dalia about the festival’s origins, what to expect and what makes summer in Key West so special. He also explained the difference between Florida and New England lobster and offered suggestions for enjoying the delicacy.
