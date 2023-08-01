Record grant funding from tourist taxes lifts Sarasota County's arts and cultural organizations

The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County is awarding grants to nearly three dozen arts and cultural organizations still reeling from COVID and dealing with state funding cuts.

Alliance CEO, Brian Hersh, said it’s clear arts and cultural of the region is an absolute beacon for tourists.

That’s how the county is able to share a record $3.2 million in funding.

“Certainly, what you notice right away is this is the most it's been. And I think that's a great, great sign for promise in the future,” Hersh said.

The money is generated by tourist bed taxes with funding designated for arts and cultural organizations which help to attract visitors.

Cultural organizations like Mote Marine and Selby Gardens will benefit. As will the Sarasota Orchestra, which is receiving about $129,000 in grant funding.

Audrey Dunne is the orchestra’s Public Relations and Audience Engagement Manager.

She told WUSF via email, “The (TDC/A) grant helps to fund Sarasota Orchestra’s five main series: Masterworks (with the exception of three performances at Neel Auditorium), Chamber Soirées, Great Escapes, Pops, and Discoveries. It also helps to fund the orchestra’s annual Outdoor Pops concerts at the Orioles’ Ed Smith Stadium.”

The Venice Theatre is set to receive $132,000 in grant funding. It’s rebuilding after it was hit hard by Hurricane Ian last September.

RELATED: After Hurricane Ian damages Venice Theatre, playhouse leaders say the season will go on

Sarasota County calls itself Florida’s Cultural Coast.

“And we're really hoping to turn up the dial to continue to increase ways to attract visitors to Sarasota and what we believe as the arts community--is the arts is certainly a crucial and essential part of that tapestry that makes Sarasota such a wonderful place not only to live, but of course, visit too,” Hersh said.

Hersh said the funding process is a complex one. Arts and cultural organizations apply for grants with specific projects in mind, The Tourist Development Council makes recommendations to the Sarasota County Commission, and once its approved, The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County then administers the grant funding.

Among the other organizations which will receive grants are: West Coast Black Theatre Troupe, Florida Studio Theatre and The Van Wezel Foundation.

