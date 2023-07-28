© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Arts / Culture

Here's how you can own a piece of Ybor City

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Gabriella Pinos
Published July 28, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT
Several archway lights hang above a busy road. On either side of the street are businesses and parked cars.
City of Tampa
Ybor City's iconic archway lights hang above Seventh Avenue.

The iconic archway lights that hung above Seventh Avenue for decades are up for auction until Aug. 11.

A piece of Ybor City history is up for grabs.

The iconic archway lights that hung above Seventh Avenue are now up for auction. Five lots containing four archways each are available for bidding on GovDeals, under the Arts, Crafts, and Collectibles category.

The archway lights have been a fixture of the area since they were installed in 1990. They were originally put up to celebrate Ybor City’s centennial and were never taken down, according to the Ybor City Community Redevelopment Area.

Reaching the end of their life span, the archways were replaced last year as part of the area’s economic development focus, according to their website.

The new, 34-foot-long arches were unveiled earlier this year. They’re more structurally sound, made of aluminum with a “Y” medallion in the center. They’ve also been updated with more environmentally sustainable LED lighting.

The old archways will be up for auction until Aug. 11 at 5 p.m.

Ybor City
