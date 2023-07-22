WUSF staff is recognized for outstanding reporting, newscasts and public service

WUSF News has been recognized for outstanding journalism, as the recipients of three awards in the annual Green Eyeshade Awards, a Society of Professional Journalist competition in the southeastern United States.

The station also was recognized recently with one award by the Public Media Journalists Association.

The awards for WUSF, and for a collaboration with three local media partners, honor work published and broadcast in 2022.

The Green Eyeshades honored the entire news staff won first place in the Breaking News Reporting / Radio category for their team coverage of Hurricane Ian. The stories highlighted reporting immediately after the storm passed through our region, triggering massive flooding, power outages and damage.

WUSF Host Craig Kopp won second place in the Best Newscast / Radio category for a report from Morning Edition, on Nov. 14. The segment including reporting by Stephanie Colombini and Gabriella Paul.

Second place in the Public Service in Radio Journalism award went to WUSF News and its partners, The Weekly Challenger, the Florida Courier and Royaltee Magazine. The Black Mental Health Series was a seven-part multimedia series that aired on WUSF and was published in each of the partner publications. WUSF journalists who worked on the series included Stephanie Colombini, Daylina Miller, Octavio Jones, Julio Ochoa and Mary Shedden.

Since 1950, The Green Eyeshades have recognized the very best print, television, radio, and digital journalism in the southeastern United States. Entries come from newsrooms in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

The Public Media Journalists Association also awarded WUSF First Place in the Student Multimedia category. Former WUSF intern Victoria Crosdale produced a video, audio and digital story exploring the Crown Act, federal legislation that would bar discrimination based on the texture of a person's hair.

The PMJA awards are given each year to recognize the best local journalism across the nation at public media newsrooms.

