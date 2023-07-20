Legoland is closing down one of its original Cypress Gardens roller coasters

Legoland has officially announced the closure of the last remaining roller coaster of its historical Cypress Gardens stage.

The origins of Cypress Gardens go back to 1936, when Dick and Julie Pope created a botanical garden in Winter Haven. Over time, the park gained popularity and became coined as Florida’s first amusement park.

It was known for its more than 8,000 plant species from 90 different countries. It hailed iconic characters known as “Southern Belles” and the park hosted water-ski shows. In fact, the park became known as the “water-ski capital of the world.”

When it was bought out in 2010, most of its rides were altered to fit the Legoland theme.

Now, the Cypress Gardens era will come to a symbolic end as its last remaining roller coaster original to its time, Flying School, comes to a close.

Flying School, which was known as Swamp Thing when it was created in 2004, is an inverted, suspended roller coaster. Its final run through will be on Aug. 16, 2023, which coincides with National Roller Coaster Day.

Legoland has not given any information on what ride may replace Flying School.

While it may be making its final debut, other aspects of Cypress Gardens like the botanical gardens are still well preserved.

