Chef Kenny Gilbert on Southern food, teaching kids to barbecue and cooking for Oprah

Kenny Gilbert is a busy guy. On top of being chef/owner of Silkie’s Chicken & Champagne Bar in Jacksonville and vice president of culinary operations for Grove Bay Hospitality Group in Miami, he’s author of the new cookbook Southern Cooking, Global Flavors.

Between his book tour and overseeing multiple restaurants, the Top Chef alum is always on the go. We caught up with Kenny at—where else?—Jacksonville International Airport. While he awaited his flight to Miami, the Cleveland native shared his culinary journey, advice for teaching kids to barbecue (he got his first grill at age 7!) and how his pal Oprah Winfrey inspired him to open Silkie’s.

