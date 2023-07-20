Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.
Chef Kenny Gilbert on Southern food, teaching kids to barbecue and cooking for Oprah
The Cleveland native shared his culinary journey, advice for teaching kids to barbecue and how his pal Oprah Winfrey inspired him to open Silkie’s Chicken & Champagne Bar in Jacksonville.
Kenny Gilbert is a busy guy. On top of being chef/owner of Silkie’s Chicken & Champagne Bar in Jacksonville and vice president of culinary operations for Grove Bay Hospitality Group in Miami, he’s author of the new cookbook Southern Cooking, Global Flavors.
Between his book tour and overseeing multiple restaurants, the Top Chef alum is always on the go. We caught up with Kenny at—where else?—Jacksonville International Airport. While he awaited his flight to Miami, the Cleveland native shared his culinary journey, advice for teaching kids to barbecue (he got his first grill at age 7!) and how his pal Oprah Winfrey inspired him to open Silkie’s.
Related episodes:
- 10 Tips for Cooking with Kids
- Chef Art Smith Talks Politics: “Fried Chicken Takes No Sides”
- Punk Rock Foodie Derrick Fox Spills Secrets of the “MasterChef” Kitchen
- Spice Up Your Life with “Saucy Queen” Michele Northrup of the I Like It Hot! Festival
Thank you to our sponsors: Seitenbacher and Adalay Interiors