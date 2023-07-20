© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Arts / Culture
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Chef Kenny Gilbert on Southern food, teaching kids to barbecue and cooking for Oprah

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dalia Colon
Published July 20, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT
Chef Kenny Gilbert is the author of the new cookbook "Southern Cooking, Global Flavors."
KRISTEN PENOYER
/
Southern Cooking, Global Flavors
Chef Kenny Gilbert is the author of the new cookbook "Southern Cooking, Global Flavors."

The Cleveland native shared his culinary journey, advice for teaching kids to barbecue and how his pal Oprah Winfrey inspired him to open Silkie’s Chicken & Champagne Bar in Jacksonville.

Kenny Gilbert is a busy guy. On top of being chef/owner of Silkie’s Chicken & Champagne Bar in Jacksonville and vice president of culinary operations for Grove Bay Hospitality Group in Miami, he’s author of the new cookbook Southern Cooking, Global Flavors.

Between his book tour and overseeing multiple restaurants, the Top Chef alum is always on the go. We caught up with Kenny at—where else?—Jacksonville International Airport. While he awaited his flight to Miami, the Cleveland native shared his culinary journey, advice for teaching kids to barbecue (he got his first grill at age 7!) and how his pal Oprah Winfrey inspired him to open Silkie’s.

