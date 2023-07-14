Tampa Bay Rays dietitian Courtney Ellison on meal planning, staying hydrated and take-out food

Listen to the episode

When you hear the term baseball foods, you likely conjure up visions of hotdogs and popcorn, peanuts and Cracker Jack.

But those stadium treats won’t exactly fuel the players on the field. That’s where Courtney Ellison comes in. As dietitian for the Tampa Bay Rays, Courtney is responsible for fueling the players on and off the field. That means offering plenty of options for pre-and post-game meals, as well as mid-game snacks in the dugout.

“We have a really good balance here, and my goal for them is to get them through 162 games without them getting sick of the food or not wanting to eat the food that we provide,” she says.

In a conversation with The Zest, Courtney describes what the guys eat, how meals and hydration change when the team is on the road and how the new rules of Major League Baseball affect her job.

