Clearwater expands ferry and trolley service for the Coachman Park opening

The city of Clearwater is making it easier for folks heading to the waterfront for next week's opening of Coachman Park and The Sound amphitheater.

The city announced in a news release it was expanding ferry service between Clearwater and Dunedin, and offering a trolley to shuttle visitors to the park from nearby lots.

Clearwater’s outdoor waterfront concert venue, The Sound at Coachman Park, will commemorate its grand opening next week.

From June 28 to July 4, the park will celebrate with seven days of events, including daily concerts and culminating with a fireworks show.

The Jolley Trolley Parking Shuttle will be free from June 30 through July 2, and July 4. The shuttle will pause at various stops downtown so event-goers can find easier parking options and quicker commute to the park.

The shuttle will run from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., except for the Fourth of July, when it will end at 11:30 p.m.

The city is also optimizing its ferry service.

The Clearwater Ferry will offers extended hours and discounted fares. Reservations are required, and can be made through the Clearwater Ferry website.

The price will be $3 each way for the downtown Clearwater Harbor Marina route, $3 for the Clearwater Beach Marina route, and $5 for the downtown Dunedin route.

For those who decide not to take public transportation, secure bike will be placed throughout the park, and designated drop-off and pick-up points will be set up for ride-share drivers.

Headline acts scheduled to appear include Colbie Caillat, Gavin DeGraw and Peter Frampton, and the July 4 fireworks show will include accompanying music by The Florida Orchestra.