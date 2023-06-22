Heading to St. Pete Pride this weekend? Here's what you need to know

Over 300,000 people are expected to attend events around St. Pete Pride this weekend.

The parade has a reputation of being a huge, welcoming celebration of the LGTBQ+ community. While the city packed the entire month of June with vibrant events, it will all culminate this weekend.

The celebration comes in the midst of recent, impending legislation that has resulted in the cancellation of Tampa’s Pride by the River event.

QUEER SPACES: Events and meet-ups to showcase queer joy and stories of hope and resilience

For weeks, supporters of St. Pete Pride were anxiously awaiting to see if the legislation would affect the parade. In the end, the Sunshine City once again boasts Florida’s biggest pride event in 2023.

Broadway actress and singer, Idina Menzel will begin the weekend festivities with her Friday night concert. Saturday follows with the annual parade, and Sunday caps off the weekend will the “Pride in Grand Central” carnival-themed street festival.

Navigating the city will be a challenge. Parking for all events will be limited, so here are some things you might want to know to prepare for this weekend.

Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority / The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will offer shuttle service to the St. Pete Pride parade from St. Petersburg High School.

Parking

Parking for Saturday's parade will be limited, so consider carpooling, ride-sharing, taking public transportation and arriving early.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will offer free bus routes on Saturday, as well as a free shuttle running between St. Petersburg High School and the parade route from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Cars must be out of the lot by midnight.

Some other options:



Taking the SunRunner to 6th Ave S (USFSP) will get you closest to the parade route

The St. Pete Pier still offers parking, but it will be blocked off by 4 p.m., meaning your car will not be able to be retrieved until the parade. More info and rates can be found here.

The Southcore and Sundial parking garages are closest to the parade route.

St. Pete’s COCKtail bar is providing a complimentary party bus to and from the parade from 3 p.m. to midnight for those 21 and older.

Parade

Leading Saturday's parade is the Trans March, beginning at Vinoy Park at 5:30 p.m. Registration for the march can be found here.

The main parade, featuring 163 units, begins at 6 p.m. at Albert Whitted Park and travels north on Bayshore Drive. The parade can be best enjoyed from South Straub Park, North Straub Park, or Vinoy Park.

Schedule

Saturday's parade festivities at Vinoy Park go from 2-10 p.m. and will include artists, vendors, and food trucks.

The main stage lineup:



2 p.m. - Dj Donnie Luv

2 p.m. - CrownZ

2:40 p.m. - Madison the Doll

2:55 p.m. - Prince Elijah Valentino Iman

3:05 p.m. - Slam Anderson

3:20 p.m. - Anarkity

3:50 p.m. - Live Hart

4:20 p.m. - Zendaddy

4:50 p.m. - Quin Killin

5:05 p.m. - Brianna Summers

5:15 p.m. - Rico Xann

5:45 p.m. - Queen Sheba

6 p.m. - Dj Nightwing

6 p.m. - Little Roddy Ranger

6:30 p.m. - Akeem Woods

6:50 p.m. - Shevonne and The Force

7:30 p.m. - DJ Nightwing

7:40 p.m. - Pride Court- Mx, Ms, Mr. St Pete

8:10 p.m. - Malaysia Babydoll

8:40 p.m. - DJ Nightwing

8:50 p.m. - Meet Me At The Altar



Sunday Street Festival

Tens of thousands of visitors, as well as roaming street performers, entertainers, and food vendors, are expected to pack the Grand Central District on Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Central Ave. & all cross streets between 1st Ave. N. and 1st Ave. S. will be closed starting at 20th St. and ending at 28th St.

Best parking options will be along 1st Ave. N., 1st Ave. S.,& neighborhood parking.

The Central Avenue Trolley will be opened, but will be detoured.