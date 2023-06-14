The Florida Orchestra has a new CEO

The Florida Orchestra has a new leader.

Ignacio Barrón Viela is the orchestra’s new president and CEO, according to a news release from TFO. He will be joining in August.

Barrón Viela previously led the Reno Philharmonic in Nevada and was the executive director of the Billings Symphony in Montana, according to the release. He’s also a classically trained cellist.

Michael Francis, TFO’s music director, said he’s delighted Barrón Viela will be joining.

“From our first meeting, it was clear that Ignacio has a genuine passion for music, a strategic mindset, and a charismatic ability to communicate deeply about our wonderful art form,” Francis said in the release. “With his fascinating background as a musician, engineer, senior management consultant and successful orchestra CEO, Ignacio will bring a highly skilled, experienced and dynamic approach to leading The Florida Orchestra. I am excited to partner with Ignacio as we build upon the outstanding artistic quality of The Florida Orchestra.”

Barrón Viela said he shares the same sentiment.

“It will be an honor to lead Florida’s premier orchestra,” he said in the release. “I am impressed by the orchestra’s stellar reputation and innovative programming, and I am inspired by TFO’s commitment to serving the needs of this growing community with such passion. I look forward to working closely with Michael Francis, the remarkable Florida Orchestra musicians, a great board and an energetic staff.”

Barrón Viela is taking over from former CEO Mark Cantrell, who left the orchestra in April.

