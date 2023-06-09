Here's a list of events in the Tampa Bay area in honor of Juneteenth

On June 19th, 1865, the 250,000 enslaved African Africans in Texas were granted freedom, marking the official end of slavery in the United States. Over a century later, many across the country still celebrate this historical day, known as “Juneteenth."

Juneteenth is considered the longest-running African-American holiday, being honored in African-American communities each year since 1866. Some call it “freedom day,” “emancipation day,” or America’s “second independence day”.

The date has gained national recognition, becoming a federal holiday in 2021.

In honor of the holiday, the greater Tampa Bay region has compiled a host of events. From fashion shows to paint nights, there are a variety of activities to commemorate the federal holiday.

June 15:

Clearwater’s Living Culture Series: Painting Event: Clearwater will host a variety of activities from June 15-18. On June 15 from 6:30-9:30 p.m., Arts 4 Life Academy, 1751 Kings Highway, will host a free Painting With a Purpose session.

June 16:

Clearwater’s Living Culture Series: Movie Night: The event at Buccaneer Field will feature a free movie, popcorn, and a special appearance by the Buffalo Soldier, 6:30-10:30 p.m. at 905 N MLK Jr. Ave.

Dunedin’s Celebration of Culture: The city of Dunedin Parks & Recreation is honoring Juneteenth with its free celebration, featuring live music and performances, craft vendors, food vendors, and more. 6-9 p.m., John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main Street, Dunedin.

June 17:

USF Juneteenth Celebration: The USF Black Alumni Society will host a Juneteenth celebration with food vendors, live jazz, dancers and several panels from notable organizations like the Institute on Black Life, Black Leadership Network, and more. 11:00 a.m.-7 p.m., Sam and Martha Gibbons Alumni Center, 4202 E Fowler Ave, Tampa.

Juneteenth St. Pete Freedom Fest: The event will feature vendors, live music, and food trucks. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 1 Tropicana Drive, Lot 1, St. Petersburg.

Gulfport Juneteenth Celebration: The city of Gulfport’s celebration will feature free raffles and pizza for kids, paid raffles for adults, music, food, the Tampa Bay Bucs video game bus and a selfie station. DJ Corey Thornton will provide live music. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Historic Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd South, Gulfport.

Clearwater’s Living Culture Series: Fashion Show: The North Greenwood Recreation & Aquatic Complex will host a free business expo from 6-10 p.m., a fashion show and dance from 7:30-11:59 p.m., and a performance by Dundu Dole African Dance & Drums at 8:30 p.m. Tickets to the fashion show and dance are $25. 900 N MLK Jr. Ave.

R.O.C The Block Festival: Raymond James Stadium will be the venue for a Juneteenth cultural experience, featuring DJs, live performance, food trucks, shopping, a job fair, health clinic and more. $30. 3 p.m.-12 a.m. Raymond James Stadium. 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa.

Sankofa Freedom Festival: Black-owned businesses and vendors will be featured in this cultural market. There will also be music, entertainment, and free raffles. 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Rebirth Event Park, 1924 East Comanche Avenue, Tampa.

Spring Hill Juneteenth Hair & Fashion Gala: Music, live performances, vendors, cultural tributes, a runway show, and more exciting events will take place at the Juneteenth Hair & Fashion Gala. Guest speakers will also be in attendance to honor the holiday and a portion of the proceeds will be going towards a small business grant. 2:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. National Guard Armory Brooksville, 16386 Spring Hill Dr, Brooksville.

Lakeland Juneteenth Observance: The Juneteenth Committee Lakeland is hosting its 31st annual Juneteenth Observance. Attendees can expect health stations, voter registration, life skills stations, food, music, vendors, and more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Jackson Park. The event is free but a $10 donation is suggested. The official program is 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Coleman-Bush Building, 1104 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Lakeland.

Polk City Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom: A host of entertainers, dancers, and musicians will be performing at this outdoor event. 3-7 p.m. Freedom Park, 100578 Berkley Road, Polk City.

June 18:

AfroCan Fest: Relax on the lawn of Perry Harvey Park while enjoying the AfroCan fest. It will feature live music, art, food, and fashion. Afro-chic attire is encouraged. $15. 5-9 p.m., Perry Harvey Sr Park, 1000 E. Harrison St., Tampa.

Juneteenth Cultural Celebration: Arts, History, & Equity: The free event uses live music, dance, and art to bring the community together. The aim of this event is to promote art and health equity in Hillsborough County. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa.

Clearwater’s Living Culture Series: The Gospel Experience: Father’s Day will be celebrated in coalition with Juneteenth providing free admission to The Gospel Experience, Father’s Day edition. The gospel choir performance will take place from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at Matheos Hall, 409 S. Old Coachman Road.

June 19:

Juneteenth at the Tampa Bay History Center: Tampa Bay History Center will honor Juneteenth by offering free admission during the holiday. The history center highlights their Travails and Triumphs exhibit, which showcases more than 500 years of Black history in Tampa Bay. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tampa Bay History Center, 801 Water St, Tampa.

Tampa Museum of Art Celebration: Free admission, as well as arts and craft activities, live performance, food trucks, and more family-friendly events will be offered at the Tampa Museum of Art. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa.

Krate Juneteenth Experience: Join reggae band Jahfari for its Juneteenth performance from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Grove, 5817 Wesley Grove Blvd, Wesley Chapel.

June 21

Seminole Heights Library Juneteenth Commemoration: “A Celebration of Juneteenth and Tampa History” will take place at the Seminole Heights Library, offering a learning experience to those who want to dive into the history of Juneteenth and Black history in Tampa Bay. 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. 4711 N. Central Ave., Tampa.