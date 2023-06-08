Here's where you can watch Fourth of July fireworks across the Tampa Bay area

July 4th is the day where Americans celebrate the things that make the U.S. beautiful. Formally known as Independence Day, the federal holiday is known for dazzling firework displays and parades.

Tampa Bay certainly holds no exception to these festivities.

Classic annual events, like The Fourth at St. Pete Pier, are returning in 2023, as well as other firework shows that will light up the sky.

There's also a fireworks show at Coachman Park in Clearwater that culminates a weeklong celebration of the opening of The Sound amphitheater.

From free concerts to hot dog eating contests, there are a slew of patriotic activities to keep you busy this Fourth of July weekend.

June 30- July 4:

Fourth of July Weekend at Busch Gardens: Busch Gardens “Summer Celebration Firework Spectacular” takes place at 9:15 p.m. each night of Fourth of July weekend. Live shows, entertainment, DJ dance parties, and more will grace the park as a part of their Summer Celebration. People 21 and older will also get a free 7-ounce beer at Pantopia.

July 1:

Safety Harbor Independence Day Celebration: Live entertainment, food vendors, and family friendly activities will be available from 5-9 p.m. A fireworks show takes place at 9 p.m. at Waterfront Park, 105 Veterans Memorial Lane, Safety Harbor.

Sarasota Food Truck Festival: The three-day event takes place July 1 from 2-7 p.m., July 2 from noon-6 p.m., and July 3 from 3-9 p.m., followed by a fireworks show on July 3. The event is a fundraiser for three local charities and will cost $5 per adult. The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Dr., Sarasota.

Tampa’s Freedom 4 Miler Run: The 4-mile race will begin at 7:15 a.m., and proceeds will go toward Believe With Me’s families of fallen soldiers. Al Lopez Park, 4810 North Himes, Tampa.

Carrollwood Summer Breeze: Florida Wind Band: Florida Wind Band will perform a patriotic performance, featuring historical American favorites, at Carrollwood Village Park. Theperformance will being at 5:30 p.m. Carrollwood Village Park 4680 West Village Drive, Tampa.

Zephyrhills Summerfest: The 8th Annual Summerfest Celebration will occur at Zephyr Lake Park this year, featuring a live DJ, bounce house, petting zoo, and more family friendly events. The largest free firework show in Pasco County will occur over the lake at the end of the night. Zephyr Park 38116 5th Ave., Zephyrhills.

Red, White, & Brew: Car, truck, and bike shows are featured at this event starting at 6 p.m., along with a hot dog eating contests and fireworks show. General admission tickets are $10 online and $15 at the gate. 17109 Old Ayers Rd., Brooksville.

July 2:

Largo Celebrates Independence Day: This free event will feature live music at 6 p.m, as well as food vendors and a fireworks show. Parking is $10. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.

July 3:

NBP Fourth of July Firework Show: It features live music, classic American food and beverages, and family-friendly activities. Gates open at 5 p.m. Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota.

July 4:

Lutz Independence Day Run: It includes 5k and 1-mile runs. Those who finish the 5k receive a medal, and those who finish the mile run get a ribbon. The 5k begins at 7:30 a.m. and the 1-mile fun run begins at 8:15am. Lutz Civic Center, 98 1st Ave NW, Lutz.

Clearwater Celebrates America: The all-day event will start with a vintage car show at 8:30 a.m. and will be followed by activities including free concerts, photo booths, and a Coast Guard demonstration. The celebration will end at 9:30 p.m. with Clearwater’s largest fireworks show yet, followed by a silent disco. Coachman Park, 301 Drew St., Clearwater.

Tampa’s Boom By the Bay: Tampa Downtown Partnership & City of Tampa will host their fourth annual Independence Day event. It will be celebrated in six different locations across the city, featuring food, live entertainment and shows, and activities for kids. Four of the locations offer fireworks displays.

Friends of the Riverwalk Boat Parade: A water ski show at Sparkman Wharf will kick off the celebration, followed by a Blessing of the Fleet and a fireworks show. The parade will begin at the Tampa Convention Center and finish at Sparkman Wharf. It includes a 6 p.m. water ski show, with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Fourth of July at the St. Pete Pier: Kick off the day with a 4-mile run/walk at 6:30 a.m. From 4-10 p.m., check out roaming entertainers, face painters, a craft beer garden, and a family-fun zone. The day concludes with fireworks at 9 p.m.. Spa Beach Park & Family Park on the St Pete Pier.

Tampa Bay Harley-Davidson Cookout: From 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free burgers and hot dogs will be offered at 9841 E Adamo Dr., Tampa.

Avalon Park Bike Parade and Bake-off: The decorated bike parade will begin at 6 p.m., and the winners of the most patriotic bicycle will be rewarded. After the parade, treat your sweet tooth at the apple pie bake-off. The winner will be announced at 8 p.m. and receive $100. The fireworks show will be held at 9 p.m., 5060 River Glen Blvd, Wesley Chapel.

North Port Firecracker Run: Registration for the 5k is $25. Runners check in at 6 a.m. and the race begins at 7:30 a.m. All finishers win prizes and proceeds will benefit North Port High School Athletics.

Anna Maria Island Privateers Event: At 10 a.m., the Anna Maria Island Privateers will parade through Coquina Beach, initiating “Florida’s Longest Water Battle.” Spectators can expect to get wet, as the Privateers will be using water guns against parade goers. Coquina Beach North Boat Ramp, Anna Maria Island.

Temple Terrace Annual Celebration: This year marks the 48th annual Temple Terrace Independence Day celebration. A traditional parade will begin at 10 a.m. and a range of festivities, from live music to magicians, begin at 6 p.m. First fairway of Temple Terrace Golf & Country Club, 600 Inverness Ave.

Water Taxi Fireworks Cruise: Starting at $59.95, Pirate Water Taxi will offer front-row seats to the downtown Tampa fireworks show. The hour-long cruise begins at 8:30 p.m. and patriotic attire is encouraged. Tampa Convention Center Dock.

Selby Botanical Gardens All-American Cookout: The event will feature a view of the fireworks show over the Sarasota bay. General admission is $25 for Selby members and $35 for non-members. 5:30-9 p.m. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 South Palm Avenue, Sarasota.

Plant City Fourth of July Celebration: A variety of activities, like face painting, cornhole, tug-o-war, and a rock wall will be offered. There will be food vendors throughout the day and a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. Admission is free, and parking is $5. Plant City Stadium, 1810 East Park Rd., Plant City.

Tarpon Springs Patriotic Picnic: A Fourth of July picnic, featuring bounce houses, water slides, music and more, will occur at Craig Park from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 100 Library Lane, Tarpon Springs.

Lakeland Flying Tigers Fireworks Spectacular: The baseball team play the St. Lucie Mets at 5 p.m., followed by live music and a fireworks show. Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland.

Clearwater Threshers Fireworks Show: The baseball team will play the Palm Beach Cardinals at 6:30 p.m., followed by a fireworks show. BayCare Ballpark, 601 N. Old Coachman Rd., Clearwater.