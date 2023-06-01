Pride Month starts today. Here are some of the events happening across the greater Tampa Bay region

June 1 marks the start of Pride Month, celebrated each year to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan.

The Stonewall Uprising is widely considered the watershed event that transformed the fight for LGBTQ+ rights nationally. The protests were a response to a police raid that turned violent.

In major cities across the country, the commemoration of this day turned into a month-long series of events celebrating joy and resiliency.

Memorials are also held for people lost to hate crimes, as well as HIV and AIDS.

St. Pete Pride, which touts itself as the largest pride organization in the state, has planned a pride parade, street festival, family day, transgender reception and more.

There are also several community events and art shows happening.

Here's what you need to know:

June 2: St. Pete Pride Kick-Off Party presented by Metro Inclusive Health

June 3: Gulfport Pride. Gulfport Pride celebrates and showcases LGBTQ and LGBTQ-friendly people and businesses. The event is a fundraiser for the LGBTQ Resource Center of the Gulfport Public Library.

June 3: "Life's A Drag" Drag Show Dinner Theater. A drag show dinner theater with performances from Miah, Lady, Iman, Autumn, Juno, Wings by the Sea and a surprise guest!

June 10: Get Nude: Drippin’ in Melanin. St. Pete Pride and the Tampa Bay Black Lesbians Group collaborate for a night of dancing and mingling. Dress to Attire for the evening is Nudes & Earthtones to celebrate every shade of the Queer rainbow.

June 10: LGBTQ+ Youth Pride & Family Day. Family-focused activities, vendors, and main stage performances.

June 10: Pride Night with the Tampa Bay Rays.

June 10: Glass and Glamour: Chihuly Celebration with Ms. Bak Lava.

Enjoy the glass collection at the Morean Arts Center with adults-only drag performances, music, cocktails, and appetizers.

June 10: Big Gay Beach Party. The Big Gay Beach Party started in 2018 as a grassroots event where Sarasota's LGBTQ + Ally community gathers together on North Lido for a day at the beach.

June 17: Shades of Pride Festival. Shades of Pride Festival will celebrate the history of Juneteenth while showcasing the art and culture of our Black and Brown LGBTQ+ communities.

June 21: Stonewall Reception

June 23: Friday Night Concert presented by Aids Health Foundation

June 23: RuPaul’s Drag Race at Ruth Eckerd Hall. RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2023 comes to Clearwater for the Ruth Eckerd Hall debut. Featuring Asia O’Hara, Bosco, DeJa Skye, Lady Camden, Rosé, Laganja Estranja, and Mistress Isabelle Brooks from Season 15.

June 24: St Pete Pride Parade, TransMarch, and Festival presented by Visit St. Pete Clearwater.

June 25: ‘Pride In Grand Central’ Street Fair presented by CAN Community Health. This Sunday street fair will feature block after block of entertainment, vendors, food, community partners, and interactive carnival games.

June 28: Transtastic presented by The Fitzlane Project. A celebration of Tampa Bay’s trans and nonbinary community.

June 30: Queer-E-Okee. The newest addition to the St Pete Pride event lineup is hosted at The Palladium Theater. Celebrity host Carson Kressley will introduce a roster of local queer musicians who will perform some of the LGBTQIA+ community’s most-beloved songs while the audience sings along.

Ongoing events:

June 1-30: Pride Immersive Experience at Fairgrounds St. Pete

June 9-14: Hot Box. Chad Mize is a multimedia artist, designer and muralist residing in St. Petersburg, Florida. With a love for past and contemporary culture, he takes a humorous, tongue-in-cheek approach to his designs, which include playful doodles, colorful patterns, political art and graphics with text. His latest exhibit is called "Hot Box," a pride-themed art show with an opening reception on June 9 featuring local artists and drag performances.

June 10-17: Polk Pride. Various events, including a brewery kick-off party, a youth alliance pride party, an interfaith celebration of pride and more.

