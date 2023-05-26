Free beer is coming back to Busch Gardens

A long-standing tradition has returned to Busch Gardens, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Through July 20, guests can enjoy free beer at the Tampa theme park, according to a news release.

Of course, you have to be 21 and older to indulge.

Guests can receive one free 7-ounce beer — from breweries such as Anheuser-Busch and Coors — per visit at Twisted Tails Pretzels, located in the Pantopia area of the park. Pass members can get two free beers.

Park officials say it's a way to thank visitors and to highlight new attractions.

"We’re introducing new shows, amazing special events and unique experiences at our parks, and an ice-cold beer is the best way for adults to take a break, cool down and select Busch Gardens as their destination of choice this summer," Marc Swanson, CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, said in the release.

That includes the Serengeti Flyer roller coaster, which opened in February and what the park bills as the "world's tallest and fastest ride of its kind."

The free beer offer also coincides with deals on single-day and annual passes through the Memorial Day weekend.