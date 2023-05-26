© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Arts / Culture

Free beer is coming back to Busch Gardens

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published May 26, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT
Two cups of beer in front of the Tigris coaster
Busch Gardens
/
Courtesy
Guests can enjoy free beer at Busch Gardens through July 20.

The Tampa theme park is bring back the long-standing tradition through mid-July.

A long-standing tradition has returned to Busch Gardens, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Through July 20, guests can enjoy free beer at the Tampa theme park, according to a news release.

Of course, you have to be 21 and older to indulge.

ALSO READ: Events in honor of Memorial Day weekend

Guests can receive one free 7-ounce beer — from breweries such as Anheuser-Busch and Coors — per visit at Twisted Tails Pretzels, located in the Pantopia area of the park. Pass members can get two free beers.

Park officials say it's a way to thank visitors and to highlight new attractions.

"We’re introducing new shows, amazing special events and unique experiences at our parks, and an ice-cold beer is the best way for adults to take a break, cool down and select Busch Gardens as their destination of choice this summer," Marc Swanson, CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, said in the release.

That includes the Serengeti Flyer roller coaster, which opened in February and what the park bills as the "world's tallest and fastest ride of its kind."

The free beer offer also coincides with deals on single-day and annual passes through the Memorial Day weekend.

Arts / Culture Busch GardensTheme Parks
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
