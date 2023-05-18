Yelp’s Top 100 Florida Restaurants with Andi Perez

Listen to the episode

This week, we’re getting the dish on some of Florida’s best places to eat, according to Yelp—you know, the website and app where real people leave reviews of local businesses. You’ll find everything from dry cleaners and locksmiths to hair salons and gyms. And of course, restaurants.

Yelp recently released its list of the Top 100 Florida Restaurants 2023, as determined by users’ rankings and reviews. Not only does the list provide suggestions of eateries to add to your summer bucket list, but it reveals something about what’s trending in Florida’s food scene, says Andi Perez. Based in Orlando, she oversees Yelp’s community managers in the Southeastern U.S., including Florida.

Andi recently chatted with The Zest about what’s trending in Florida’s food scene, the ingredients of a good restaurant review and her favorite eateries that haven’t made the list… yet. She also spills the name of the food-and-drink spot she loves so much that she chose it as the venue for her wedding.

