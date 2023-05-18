© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Yelp’s Top 100 Florida Restaurants with Andi Perez

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dalia Colon
Published May 18, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT
A bucket of chicken strips, crinkle-cut fries, pickle slices and a container of sauce.
Joey M.
/
Yelp
Chicken Fire is at the number 10 spot on Yelp's Top 100 Florida Restaurants 2023.

Yelp recently released its list of the Top 100 Florida Restaurants 2023, as determined by users’ rankings and reviews.

This week, we’re getting the dish on some of Florida’s best places to eat, according to Yelp—you know, the website and app where real people leave reviews of local businesses. You’ll find everything from dry cleaners and locksmiths to hair salons and gyms. And of course, restaurants.

Yelp recently released its list of the Top 100 Florida Restaurants 2023, as determined by users’ rankings and reviews. Not only does the list provide suggestions of eateries to add to your summer bucket list, but it reveals something about what’s trending in Florida’s food scene, says Andi Perez. Based in Orlando, she oversees Yelp’s community managers in the Southeastern U.S., including Florida.

Andi recently chatted with The Zest about what’s trending in Florida’s food scene, the ingredients of a good restaurant review and her favorite eateries that haven’t made the list… yet. She also spills the name of the food-and-drink spot she loves so much that she chose it as the venue for her wedding.

