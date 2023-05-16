Cheap Trick is kicking off The Sound at Coachman Park's grand opening celebration

Cheap Trick is coming to Clearwater.

The band will kick off the grand opening of The Sound, the new music venue at Coachman Park, with a free concert on Wednesday, June 28, according to a news release. Special guest Robin Taylor Zander is also set to play.

It’s part of a weeklong celebration at the park, featuring concerts from The Black Honkeys Band, Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw, Peter Frampton, and more. Rumberos de Tampa Bay, Ja Movement and Byrne Brothers are set to perform as well, according to the release.

The celebration will finish off with a performance by The Florida Orchestra and what the city of Clearwater calls “the largest fireworks display in Clearwater’s history” on Tuesday, July 4.

There will also be daily recurring events at Coachman Park, according to the release, including health and fitness classes, food and drinks, and children's games.

