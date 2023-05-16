© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Arts / Culture

Cheap Trick is kicking off The Sound at Coachman Park's grand opening celebration

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Gabriella Pinos
Published May 16, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT
A model depicts The Sound Amphitheater at its completion, with the sunset in the background.
City of Clearwater
/
Courtesy
Cheap Trick is coming to Clearwater.

The band will kick off the grand opening of The Sound, the new music venue at Coachman Park, with a free concert on Wednesday, June 28, according to a news release. Special guest Robin Taylor Zander is also set to play.

It’s part of a weeklong celebration at the park, featuring concerts from The Black Honkeys Band, Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw, Peter Frampton, and more. Rumberos de Tampa Bay, Ja Movement and Byrne Brothers are set to perform as well, according to the release.

The celebration will finish off with a performance by The Florida Orchestra and what the city of Clearwater calls “the largest fireworks display in Clearwater’s history” on Tuesday, July 4.

A graphic showing the concerts lined up for the grand opening celebration of The Sound at Coachman Park, from June 28 to July 4.
The Sound at Coachman Park
/
The City of Clearwater and Ruth Eckerd Hall
The Black Honkeys, Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw, Peter Frampton, Dave Koz, and The Florida Orchestra will be performing as part of Clearwater Celebrates Coachman Park.

There will also be daily recurring events at Coachman Park, according to the release, including health and fitness classes, food and drinks, and children's games.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Gabriella Pinos
As WUSF’s digital news producer, I strive to serve others by sharing stories on our online platforms.
