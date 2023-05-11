© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts / Culture
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Tapas 101 at Ceviche Tapas Bar & Restaurant in St. Petersburg

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dalia Colon
Published May 11, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT
Someone holding a fork toward a plate of pork tapas.
Ceviche Tapas Bar & Restaurant
Tapas are Spanish-style small plates that are unfussy, sharable and can be served hot or cold.

Lee Karlins, co-owner of Ceviche Tapas Bar & Restaurant in St. Petersburg, and sommelier/beverage director Jackie Eash talk all things tapas.

Listen to the episode

As the weather heats up, it’s the perfect time for tapas. Spanish-style small plates are unfussy, sharable and can be served hot or cold.

Dalia recently visited Ceviche Tapas Bar & Restaurant in St. Petersburg to chat with co-owner Lee Karlins and sommelier/beverage director Jackie Eash. In this conversation, Lee and Jackie describe how tapas are traditionally served in Spain, explain how tapas encourage conversation and suggest accompanying drinks. Throughout the interview, they also throw out lots of tapas ideas to try at home, including kid-friendly, plant-based and more.

Related episodes:

Thank you to our sponsor: Seitenbacher

Tags
Arts / Culture The Zest PodcastSt. Petersburg
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
See stories by Dalia Colon
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now