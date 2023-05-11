Tapas 101 at Ceviche Tapas Bar & Restaurant in St. Petersburg

Listen to the episode

As the weather heats up, it’s the perfect time for tapas. Spanish-style small plates are unfussy, sharable and can be served hot or cold.

Dalia recently visited Ceviche Tapas Bar & Restaurant in St. Petersburg to chat with co-owner Lee Karlins and sommelier/beverage director Jackie Eash. In this conversation, Lee and Jackie describe how tapas are traditionally served in Spain, explain how tapas encourage conversation and suggest accompanying drinks. Throughout the interview, they also throw out lots of tapas ideas to try at home, including kid-friendly, plant-based and more.

