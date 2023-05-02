The Tampa Theatre is in line for a $14 million facelift

For nearly 100 years, the Tampa Theatre has been home to classic films, concerts, and special events. But like most buildings of the same age, time has taken its toll.

Unreliable plumbing and a failing air conditioning unit are among the many issues that the theatre faces.

"Well if you own or operate a 97-year-old building, you can basically throw a dart, and anything you hit will need some attention," said John Bell, the theatre's president and CEO.

"Specifically, there is a lot of infrastructure work in a building of this size and age that needs to be addressed. And that stuff behind the walls people don't see, but are essential to making a building operate efficiently."

The theatre was almost demolished in 1973, but public outcry led to the Tampa City Council to buying and preserving the building. It was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978 and was named a Tampa City Landmark in 1988. Many are still passionate about preserving this little piece of 1926.

"We're very committed to presenting an authentic theater that's done the way it was built in 1926, in terms of aesthetics and the paint and plaster and look of the building," Bell said.

The Tampa Community Reservation Agency has approved a $14 million funding request from the theatre that will be used to breathe new life into the downtown property, while still keeping its iconic look.

Phase I of the renovations took place in 2017. The seats in the theatre, as well as the lobby concession stand were replaced, and the carpet and drapes were replaced to better reflect the original vibrant colors of the interior.

The next phase of renovations includes a second screen room, extra production space and updates to plumbing and the HVAC system. Bell said some of the latter components date back to the theatre's opening when it was the first public building in Tampa with central air conditioning.

"And then on top of that, there's a lot of production and presentation systems that need to be brought up to the 21st century, we're basically an analog theatre in a digital world. So we need to provide those systems that artists and performers expect when they walk into a venue in the 21st century," Bell said.

he also wants people to rest assured that the theatre's famed 1,400 pipe Wurlitzer organ will remain in the building, but be installed in a new location to enhance its performance.

Bell hopes that the restorations will be finished in time for the theatre's 100th birthday in 2026.

In addition to being a landmark of the city, the theatre is also a strong economic driver. According to Tampa Theatre officials, over 150,000 guests visit year-round and supply more than 240 full-time jobs, generating $800,000 in state tax revenue.

