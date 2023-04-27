Straz Center’s chef Edward Steinhoff offers advice on cooking for a crowd

Listen to the episode

This week, get tips on getting cooking for a crowd from Chef Edward Steinhoff. As executive chef for the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa, Chef Ed oversees the property’s three restaurants, ensuring that hundreds of hungry theatergoers are fed before the curtain goes up.

Whether you’re planning a graduation dinner, Memorial Day cookout or other large gathering, Chef Ed’s advice will help you spend less time on food prep and cleanup, and more time enjoying your guests.

In this conversation, he offers advice for feeding folks with various diets on a budget, getting your guests to help you clean up without evening realizing it and how to avoid getting in over your head.

