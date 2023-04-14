From Florida to France: Food writer Jamie Schler on cooking with oranges, French hotel life and more

Listen to the episode

You can take the girl out of Florida, but you can’t take Florida out of the girl—at least not her love of oranges.

Jamie Schler grew up in Satellite Beach, on Florida’s Space Coast. After college, she moved to New York City before settling in France, where she and her husband own the 27-room Hôtel Diderot in Chinon.

Jamie balances hotel ownership with being a food writer and cookbook author. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she published the e-cookbook Isolation Baking. She’s also the author of Orange Appeal, a cookbook full of sweet and savory recipes showcasing the fruit that first stole her heart in Florida.

In a conversation with The Zest, Jamie shares her favorite ways to cook and bake with oranges, the differences between ingredients in France and the U.S., and how the fantasy of running a French hotel compares to the reality.

