© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts / Culture
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

From Florida to France: Food writer Jamie Schler on cooking with oranges, French hotel life and more

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dalia Colon
Published April 13, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT
Two bowls of granola and an orange on a table
Ilva Beretta
/

Schler talks about her favorite ways to cook and bake with oranges, as described in her cookbook "Orange Appeal."

Listen to the episode

You can take the girl out of Florida, but you can’t take Florida out of the girl—at least not her love of oranges.

Jamie Schler grew up in Satellite Beach, on Florida’s Space Coast. After college, she moved to New York City before settling in France, where she and her husband own the 27-room Hôtel Diderot in Chinon.

Jamie balances hotel ownership with being a food writer and cookbook author. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she published the e-cookbook Isolation Baking. She’s also the author of Orange Appeal, a cookbook full of sweet and savory recipes showcasing the fruit that first stole her heart in Florida.

In a conversation with The Zest, Jamie shares her favorite ways to cook and bake with oranges, the differences between ingredients in France and the U.S., and how the fantasy of running a French hotel compares to the reality.

Related episodes:

Thank you to our sponsor: Seitenbacher

Tags
Arts / Culture The Zest Podcastoranges
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
See stories by Dalia Colon
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now