Clearwater will open Coachman Park with celebrations of culture ... and fireworks

Coachman Park and its new Sound amphitheater will open this summer, and Clearwater plans to celebrate.

The city announced a weeklong lineup of events to be held at Coachman Park and The Sound starting June 28.

They include headline acts Colbie Caillat, Gavin DeGraw and Peter Frampton, culminated by a July 4 fireworks show — accompanied by The Florida Orchestra — that the city is billing as "the largest fireworks display in its history."

"Clearwater will truly be celebrating with a wonderful grand opening week that offers something for everyone," said Ruth Eckerd Hall President Susan M. Crockett. "We are very excited to play our part in bringing world-renowned artists to the festivities."

The new park and and stage come as a new addition to the Imagine Clearwater project, the city's plan to connect downtown areas with the waterfront. The project broke ground in 2021, and the grand opening of Coachman Park is scheduled for the end of June.

The celebrations will begin on June 28 and will have daily events until the Fourth of July. Each event will be labeled as a celebration of an aspect of Clearwater culture.



June 28: Clearwater Celebrates Coachman Park

The event will start with a 5 p.m. ribbon-cutting, followed by the first performance to be held in the Sound amphitheater. The artist has not yet been announced. The concert will be free to attend.



The event will start with a 5 p.m. ribbon-cutting, followed by the first performance to be held in the Sound amphitheater. The artist has not yet been announced. The concert will be free to attend. June 29: Clearwater Celebrates Diversity and Culture

Events will include a multicultural market, crafts and local performances by musicians and dance troupes. Local band The Black Honkeys will also perform in the Sound. Attendance is free.



Events will include a multicultural market, crafts and local performances by musicians and dance troupes. Local band The Black Honkeys will also perform in the Sound. Attendance is free. June 30: Clearwater Celebrates Music

Events will include a craft beer garden, local musicians on The Green and street entertainment. A 7 p.m. concert at The Sound will feature Grammy Award winner Colbie Caillat and Grammy nominee Gavin DeGraw. Tickets range from $9-$99 and go on sale April 14 at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling (727) 791-7400 or ordering online.



Events will include a craft beer garden, local musicians on The Green and street entertainment. A 7 p.m. concert at The Sound will feature Grammy Award winner Colbie Caillat and Grammy nominee Gavin DeGraw. Tickets range from $9-$99 and go on sale April 14 at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling (727) 791-7400 or ordering online. July 1: Clearwater Celebrates Community

Morning events include a 5K run, a craft beer garden, performances on The Green, a farmers market and "events honoring Clearwater's neighborhoods." The 7 p.m. concert at The Sound will feature Grammy nominee Dave Koz' Summer Horns Tour, along with Candy Dulfer and Eric Darius. Tickets are required for admission.



Morning events include a 5K run, a craft beer garden, performances on The Green, a farmers market and "events honoring Clearwater's neighborhoods." The 7 p.m. concert at The Sound will feature Grammy nominee Dave Koz' Summer Horns Tour, along with Candy Dulfer and Eric Darius. Tickets are required for admission. July 2: Clearwater Celebrates Hispanic Culture

The day will feature dance classes with professional instructors, musical performances on The Green, and Hispanic cuisine food trucks. The night's concert at The Sound will feature Grammy winner Peter Frampton at 7 p.m. Tickets are required.



The day will feature dance classes with professional instructors, musical performances on The Green, and Hispanic cuisine food trucks. The night's concert at The Sound will feature Grammy winner Peter Frampton at 7 p.m. Tickets are required. July 3: Clearwater Celebrates Wellness

Participants can join a community volunteer cleanup or host their local meet-up group outings at the park. To prepare for the Independence Day celebration, there are no large events or concerts planned for July 3.



Participants can join a community volunteer cleanup or host their local meet-up group outings at the park. To prepare for the Independence Day celebration, there are no large events or concerts planned for July 3. July 4: Clearwater Celebrates America

The morning events will include a classic car show, a farmers market, street entertainers and family-friendly entertainment. It culminates with the fireworks show and performance by The Florida Orchestra. A silent disco party will follow the fireworks show. Tickets are required for the evening's events.

Interim mayor Brian Aungst Sr. also looks forward to the park opening.

"I am thrilled to kick off my first day as mayor by sharing the exciting week of events and activities planned for the park, which marks a significant milestone for our city," Aungst said in a news release. "The grand opening of Coachman Park and The Sound represents a new era of entertainment and recreation in Clearwater."