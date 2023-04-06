© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Dube's Mobile Market supplies local produce to Pasco County residents ... and Dave Matthews Band

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dalia Colon
Published April 6, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT
zest_localproduce_040623.png

Meet entrepreneur Nichole Dube. In 2019, she learned that the Dave Matthews Band wanted locally sourced food to eat during a Tampa tour stop. She rose to the challenge and was inspired to start Dube's Mobile Market.

Listen to the episode

How’s this for a good story to tell at cocktail parties? Dave Matthews Band inspired Nichole Dube to start a produce business.

In July 2019, DMB was coming to Tampa to perform a concert. Word got out that the band was searching for locally grown food to eat, as they do for every show. (They call it farm-to-stage.)

Dube worked a corporate job at the time, but she had recently attended a community gardening conference, so she set out to source the band’s food herself. She pulled it off.

That’s how the idea for Dube’s Mobile Market was born in November 2019.

“That’s kind of our claim to fame,” Nichole says. “How did you get started? Dave Matthews needed food.”

Today Nichole, along with her family, buys surplus produce from local growers and sells it at pop-up markets in the Wesley Chapel area. Her focus is on reducing food waste and making sure all members of the community—especially kids and seniors—have access to fresh, locally sourced food. Her goal is to one day have a produce bus, like an ice cream truck, only with fruits and veggies.

In the meantime, Nichole still supplies Dave Matthews Band with locally sourced produce, meat and seafood when they’re in Florida. She has a contract for their Tampa, Jacksonville and West Palm Beach concerts.

In this conversation, Nichole shares how a 2019 Dave Matthews Band concert led to her family’s business. She also explains the importance of eating locally, and she offers advice for encouraging kids to eat their veggies.

