Tampa's River O' Green Festival is rescheduled for St. Patrick's Day

The River O' Green Fest at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in downtown Tampa has been rescheduled for the second consecutive year.

City officials announced Tuesday the festival was being pushed back a day, to St. Patrick's Day on Friday from 4-10 p.m., due to potential inclement weather on Saturday.

It includes dying the Hillsborough River green to commemorate the holiday.

“The safety of all our guests and vendors is of the utmost importance,” said Tampa Downtown Partnership President and CEO Lynda Remund. “With storms in the forecast on Saturday, we decided it was in everyone’s best interest to reschedule.

The festival will include children's activities, a pet costume contest, and food trucks, along with beer for the adults.

The previous two fests were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic

More information can be found on the River O' Green website.

