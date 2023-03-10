A new 'Sound' is coming to Clearwater

A new Clearwater amphitheater has received its new name: “The Sound.”

It is a part of the Imagine Clearwater development project, which was introduced in 2016 and broke ground in 2021.

"It is truly exciting to be able to share the name which has been under wraps these past weeks," said Susan M. Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall president and CEO.

The Sound is currently under construction and will be finished early this June, according to the release.

In addition to a name, the venue announced more acts that will be performing — with tickets already for sale online for the previously announced shows.

Those include include The Sad Summer Festival on July 7, Michael Franti and Spearhead on July 21, and the Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. on July 24.

Other performers announced Wednesday are Chicago, Kenny Loggins, and Billy Currington with Jessie James Decker. Those tickets will go on sale soon.

"We have already announced several concerts playing the inaugural season with plans to announce many more in the coming months," Ruth Eckerd Hall Chief Programming Officer Bobby Rossi said in a news release. "The grand opening of The Sound this summer will be another landmark milestone for The City of Clearwater and Ruth Eckerd Hall, partners for over 40 years."

The amphitheater sits along the Clearwater waterfront at Coachman Park, which is being fully redeveloped to aid in the city's plans to connect the downtown area with the waterfront.

According to the city of Clearwater website, an allotted $84 million will be spent on the amphitheater, along with 19 acres of park space. Other new amenities will include the Coachman Gardens, a children's play area with both a playground and a splash pad, a waterfront pedestrian walkway, and a picnic area.

According to its website, development company Stantec will be providing architectural, engineering and landscape services. The website says that nearly all of Clearwater’s utilities run beneath the park, making it a difficult development to design and build.

City of Clearwater / Courtesy A model shows the completed Coachman Gardens.

The Sound will be operated by the Ruth Eckerd Hall Experience, which currently includes Ruth Eckerd Hall, the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theater, the Murray Theatre, the 250-capacity ballroom, Margarete Heye Great Room, and the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts.

The amphitheater itself will seat 4,000 with an additional 5,000 lawn seats.

Eckerd Hall President and CEO Susan Crockett says that it will be “an iconic venue offering a one-of-a-kind experience in Tampa Bay. The Sound will host great entertainment in front of Clearwater’s breathtaking sunset and is sure to be an artist favorite.”