The Gasparilla Music Festival is returning in April

The Gasparilla Music Festival is a go.

The festival is usually held in February and was scheduled to be held at Kiley Gardens. But leaks to an underground parking garage led city officials to look for an alternate site.

Festival organizers say the event will now be held at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in downtown Tampa on April 29-30.

It's happening! GMF is returning April 29-30 to Curtis Hixon Park for its 12th edition! A limited number of discounted Early Bird Tickets are going on sale this Friday 10 AM at https://t.co/2b4BTm7vIu. 🐦🎶 pic.twitter.com/2TUoGYgMEa — Gasparilla Music Festival (@GasparillaMusic) March 9, 2023

"While this news has led to some changes to our programming for 2023, it has also opened up some new opportunities to expand our footprint and create some exciting new experiences for GMF 2023," organizers posted on their Facebook page.

A limited number of discounted tickets are on sale, and organizers say the musical acts will be announced in the coming weeks.