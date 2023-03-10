© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Arts / Culture

The Gasparilla Music Festival is returning in April

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published March 10, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST
Crowd of people stand near barricade in front of a stage.
Stephanie Colombini
/
WUSF Public Media
Fans gather for the Gasparilla Music Festival in 2021. It will be held April 29-30 at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

It will be held at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park after it was canceled following leaks to the underwater garage at the original site, Kiley Gardens.

The Gasparilla Music Festival is a go.

The festival is usually held in February and was scheduled to be held at Kiley Gardens. But leaks to an underground parking garage led city officials to look for an alternate site.

Festival organizers say the event will now be held at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in downtown Tampa on April 29-30.

"While this news has led to some changes to our programming for 2023, it has also opened up some new opportunities to expand our footprint and create some exciting new experiences for GMF 2023," organizers posted on their Facebook page.

A limited number of discounted tickets are on sale, and organizers say the musical acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

