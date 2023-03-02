For storyteller Natasha Samreny, multicultural family dinners set the table for a comedy career

Listen to the episode

For storyteller and comedian Natasha Samreny, her multicultural upbringing is a source of endless inspiration.

Born in Maryland, the “military brat” spent most of her childhood in Panama and Germany. She spent her adolescence in Tampa, where her parents still live. Natasha recently moved to Providence, Rhode Island, where she works as marketing and communications director for a theater.

Family dinners were a boisterous, hours-long affair with Natasha, her parents and three sisters. The menu reflected her parents’ backgrounds. Her mom is from Quito, Ecuador; her dad is of Italian and Lebanese descent.

In this conversation, Natasha shares stories from her multicultural upbringing; describes her favorite Ecuadorian, Italian and Lebanese foods; and offers advice for parents of budding comedians.

