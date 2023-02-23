Monin flavor expert Julia Melucci: “I play with sugar all day long”

Listen to the episode

We hope you’re thirsty, because this week’s guest on The Zest is Julia Melucci of Monin.

The global company creates flavorings for cocktails, mocktails, coffee drinks, milkshakes and more. Julia’s official title is beverage innovation manager. But she describes herself as an Oompa-Loompa in Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

“I work in a sugar factory, and I play with sugar all day long,” says Julia, who works at Monin’s U.S. headquarters in Clearwater.

In this conversation, Julia explains how she combines data with her hospitality industry experience to determine which flavor will be the next big thing. (Monin’s flavor of the year for 2023 is hot honey.)

She also discusses her participation in the elite bartending group Chilled 100, offers advice for bartenders and shares tips for creating your own signature drink.

