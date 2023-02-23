© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Arts / Culture
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Monin flavor expert Julia Melucci: “I play with sugar all day long”

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dalia Colon
Published February 23, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST
The Zest

In this conversation with The Zest, Julia explains how she combines data with her hospitality industry experience to determine which flavor will be the next big thing.

Listen to the episode

We hope you’re thirsty, because this week’s guest on The Zest is Julia Melucci of Monin.

The global company creates flavorings for cocktails, mocktails, coffee drinks, milkshakes and more. Julia’s official title is beverage innovation manager. But she describes herself as an Oompa-Loompa in Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

“I work in a sugar factory, and I play with sugar all day long,” says Julia, who works at Monin’s U.S. headquarters in Clearwater.

In this conversation, Julia explains how she combines data with her hospitality industry experience to determine which flavor will be the next big thing. (Monin’s flavor of the year for 2023 is hot honey.)

She also discusses her participation in the elite bartending group Chilled 100, offers advice for bartenders and shares tips for creating your own signature drink.

Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
