What's new for the Florida State Fair in 2023? Your guide to the rides, events ... and food

The Florida State Fair is coming to Tampa from Feb. 9-20. It will likely bring much of the state with it.

If you plan to join the crowds, whether in pursuit of roller coaster rides, live entertainment, or deep-fried everything, below is all the information you need to navigate the fairgrounds.

Tickets

General admission tickets will be available to purchase at the gate, but are also available online. Armbands that give access to rides are also available for advance purchase online, as well as "fast passes" to skip long lines.

The cost for admission is $6 for children, $8 for seniors and $10 for adults, if bought online in advance. At the gate, the pricing is as follows, according to the Florida State Fair 2023 website:

Adult Friday – Sunday: $15

Child Friday – Sunday: $10

Adult Monday – Thursday: $12

Child Monday – Thursday: $6

Senior 55+ any Monday – Friday, Excluding President’s Day: $10

Ride Armband Monday – Thursday: $25

Ride Armband Friday – Sunday: $40

Fast Pass Lane: $65

Fast Pass Lane Upgrade: $25

Parking

Courtesy / Florida State Fair Florida State Fair location and parking

Parking is free for all fair guests. The fairgrounds have three separate parking lot entrances, according to the fair website, so make sure to take note of which parking lot and gate you used to enter the fair.

Wheelchairs and scooters are available for rent by an independent vendor inside each gate.

Food

Famous for its fried food, the state fair has released an entirely new menu this year. No outside food will be allowed in the fair.

Entertainment

Entertainment at the Florida State Fair is included with the price of admission. This year's fair will feature more than 30 different acts, including musicians, strolling attractions and a circus. A list of all performances, venues and locations can be found at the fair's website.

Circus Hollywood will perform in the Outdoor Mall at the Florida Fairgrounds. The entertainment schedule can be found online.

Rides

The fair will have more than 80 rides this year, according to its website. Different rides require different numbers of tickets, which can be purchased online in advance or at the gate. Height requirements vary, but can be found online. The fair also includes a number of educational experiences and exhibitions, such as the Cattle Ranching Museum.