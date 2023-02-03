© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Arts / Culture

What's new for the Florida State Fair in 2023? Your guide to the rides, events ... and food

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Joanna Keen
Published February 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST
View of the rides at the Florida State Fair
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF Public Media
The Florida State Fair will be coming to Tampa from Feb. 9-20, 2023.

The Florida State Fair will come to Tampa on Feb. 9. Find out what's new and how to prepare.

The Florida State Fair is coming to Tampa from Feb. 9-20. It will likely bring much of the state with it.

If you plan to join the crowds, whether in pursuit of roller coaster rides, live entertainment, or deep-fried everything, below is all the information you need to navigate the fairgrounds.

Tickets
General admission tickets will be available to purchase at the gate, but are also available online. Armbands that give access to rides are also available for advance purchase online, as well as "fast passes" to skip long lines.

The cost for admission is $6 for children, $8 for seniors and $10 for adults, if bought online in advance. At the gate, the pricing is as follows, according to the Florida State Fair 2023 website:

Adult Friday – Sunday: $15
Child Friday – Sunday: $10
Adult Monday – Thursday: $12
Child Monday – Thursday: $6
Senior 55+ any Monday – Friday, Excluding President’s Day: $10
Ride Armband Monday – Thursday: $25
Ride Armband Friday – Sunday: $40
Fast Pass Lane: $65
Fast Pass Lane Upgrade: $25

Parking

A map displays parking locations at the Florida State Fair.
Courtesy
/
Florida State Fair
Florida State Fair location and parking

Parking is free for all fair guests. The fairgrounds have three separate parking lot entrances, according to the fair website, so make sure to take note of which parking lot and gate you used to enter the fair.

Wheelchairs and scooters are available for rent by an independent vendor inside each gate.

Food
Famous for its fried food, the state fair has released an entirely new menu this year. No outside food will be allowed in the fair.

Florida State Fair Food Map 2023
1 of 8  — Florida State Fair Food Map 2023
The fair this year features watermelon sweet tea, Mexican street corn sundaes, and more.
Courtesy / Florida State Fair
A Tampa Cuban Funnel Cake is among the new foods at the 2023 Florida State Fair.
2 of 8  — Tampa-Cuban-Funnel-Cake-Sandwich.jpg
A Tampa Cuban Funnel Cake is among the new foods at the 2023 Florida State Fair.
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
A Mexican Street Corn Sundae is among the new foods at the 2023 Florida State Fair.
3 of 8  — Mexican-Street-Corn-Sundae.jpg
A Mexican Street Corn Sundae is among the new foods at the 2023 Florida State Fair.
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
A Mangonada is among the new foods at the 2023 Florida State Fair.
4 of 8  — Mangonada-scaled.jpg
A Mangonada is among the new foods at the 2023 Florida State Fair.
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
A Cowboy Quesadilla is among the new foods at the 2023 Florida State Fair.
5 of 8  — Cowboy-Quesadilla.jpg
A Cowboy Quesadilla is among the new foods at the 2023 Florida State Fair.
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
A Watermelon Sweet Tea is among the new foods at the 2023 Florida State Fair.
6 of 8  — Watermelon-Sweet-Tea.jpg
A Watermelon Sweet Tea is among the new foods at the 2023 Florida State Fair.
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
A Cookie Taco Supreme is among the new foods at the 2023 Florida State Fair.
7 of 8  — Cookie-Taco-Supreme.jpg
Florida State Fair
Courtesy
A Sweet Potato Apple Pie is among the new foods at the 2023 Florida State Fair.
8 of 8  — Sweet-Potato-Apple-Pie.jpg
A Sweet Potato Apple Pie is among the new foods at the 2023 Florida State Fair.
Florida State Fair / Courtesy

Here's a sampling:

A Tampa Cuban Funnel Cake is among the new foods at the 2023 Florida State Fair.
1 of 4  — Tampa-Cuban-Funnel-Cake-Sandwich.jpg
A Tampa Cuban Funnel Cake is among the new foods at the 2023 Florida State Fair.
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
A Fried Key Lime Pie is among the new foods at the 2023 Florida State Fair.
2 of 4  — Fried-Key-Lime-Pie.jpg
A Fried Key Lime Pie is among the new foods at the 2023 Florida State Fair.
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
Nacho Mama is among the new foods at the 2023 Florida State Fair.
3 of 4  — Nacho-Mama.jpg
Nacho Mama is among the new foods at the 2023 Florida State Fair.
A Cookie Taco Supreme is among the new foods at the 2023 Florida State Fair.
4 of 4  — Cookie-Taco-Supreme.jpg
Florida State Fair
Courtesy

Entertainment
Entertainment at the Florida State Fair is included with the price of admission. This year's fair will feature more than 30 different acts, including musicians, strolling attractions and a circus. A list of all performances, venues and locations can be found at the fair's website.

A circus performer is pictured inside a suspended circus apparatus.
Courtesy
/
Florida State Fair
"A classic circus with a modern twist," Circus Hollywood will perform in the Outdoor Mall at the Florida Fairgrounds. The entertainment schedule can be found online.

Rides
The fair will have more than 80 rides this year, according to its website. Different rides require different numbers of tickets, which can be purchased online in advance or at the gate. Height requirements vary, but can be found online. The fair also includes a number of educational experiences and exhibitions, such as the Cattle Ranching Museum.

Numerous brightly lit arrows pointing different directions dwarf riders on a roller coaster.
Courtesy
/
Wade Shows
The Axis ride will be a part of this year's Florida State Fair. To view height restrictions and ticket prices, visit the fair's website.

Arts / Culture Florida State Fair
