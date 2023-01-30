© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts / Culture

Here's where you can recycle your unwanted Gasparilla beads

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published January 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Gasparilla beads in recycling bins
City of Tampa
/
Courtesy
Each year, tons of beads are strewn across Bayshore Boulevard or land in Tampa Bay as part of the Gasparilla festivities.

Each year, tons of beads are strewn across Bayshore Boulevard or land in Tampa Bay as part of the Gasparilla festivities.

The city of Tampa has set up recycling locations where parade-goers can take their unwanted beads so they can be recycled.

The city's waste department partners with the MacDonald Training Center, a local nonprofit that provides job skills and helps people with disabilities.

Starting Jan. 30 and lasting through May, residents can drop off their beads during normal business hours at these Tampa locations:

  • Kate Jackson Community Center – 821 S Rome Ave.
  •  Loretta Ingraham Recreation Complex – 1611 N Hubert Ave.
  • Copeland Park Center – 11001 N 15th St.
  • MacDonald Training Center – 5420 W Cypress St.

The beads are cleaned and repackaged for use next year.
According to a news release, it's estimated that more than 330,000 necklaces weighing over 10,000 pounds have been delivered to the MacDonald Training Center since the program's inception.

It's also an effort to protect marine life, as beads that remain in the water do not decompose and could harm marine wildlife, according to the release.

Beads in the grass along Bayshore Boulevard
City of Tampa
/
Courtesy
Beads are strewn across the grass along Bayshore Boulevard following the Gasparilla parade in downtown Tampa on Jan. 28, 2023.

Tags
Arts / Culture TampaGasparillaRecycling
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now