Brown bananas, the jar method & the 'drawer of death': UF professor on keeping produce fresh

Moldy raspberries. Mushy avocados. That slimy bag of kale.

When it comes to buying produce, too often our eyes are bigger than our stomach. Keeping fruits, veggies and herbs fresh starts with making a shopping list and being realistic about how much we’ll actually eat, says Tie Liu, PhD.

Dr. Liu teaches in the Horticultural Sciences Department at the University of Florida, and he’s passionate about reducing food waste. In this conversation, he addresses common conundrums like where to store tomatoes, how to stop bananas from browning so quickly and a better way to shop for herbs.

