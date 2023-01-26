Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.
Brown bananas, the jar method & the 'drawer of death': UF professor on keeping produce fresh
Tie Liu addresses common conundrums, like where to store tomatoes, how to stop bananas from browning so quickly and a better way to shop for herbs.
Moldy raspberries. Mushy avocados. That slimy bag of kale.
When it comes to buying produce, too often our eyes are bigger than our stomach. Keeping fruits, veggies and herbs fresh starts with making a shopping list and being realistic about how much we’ll actually eat, says Tie Liu, PhD.
Dr. Liu teaches in the Horticultural Sciences Department at the University of Florida, and he’s passionate about reducing food waste. In this conversation, he addresses common conundrums like where to store tomatoes, how to stop bananas from browning so quickly and a better way to shop for herbs.