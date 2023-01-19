Writer Charlie Crespo on 3 food and drink trends coming your way in 2023

Listen to the episode

Whether you’re an aspiring food influencer or you just want to order with more savvy at restaurants, Charlie Crespo has some advice. The Miami-based food and drink writer’s work has appeared in publications including Pipette Magazine, Infatuation Miami, INDULGE Miami, Venice Magazine and more.

In this conversation, Charlie offers practical advice for up-and-coming food writers. He also reveals his new favorite burger, croissant and under-the-radar restaurants in South Florida. Then he predicts some food and drink trends to look out for in this new year.

