Arts / Culture
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Writer Charlie Crespo on 3 food and drink trends coming your way in 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dalia Colon
Published January 19, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST
Get to know Miami-based food and drink writer Charlie Crespo as he offers advice for aspiring food journalists and shares his favorite under-the-radar eateries.

Whether you’re an aspiring food influencer or you just want to order with more savvy at restaurants, Charlie Crespo has some advice. The Miami-based food and drink writer’s work has appeared in publications including Pipette Magazine, Infatuation Miami, INDULGE Miami, Venice Magazine and more.

In this conversation, Charlie offers practical advice for up-and-coming food writers. He also reveals his new favorite burger, croissant and under-the-radar restaurants in South Florida. Then he predicts some food and drink trends to look out for in this new year.

Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
