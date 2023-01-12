7 tips for eating more at home: Advice from dietician/nutritionist Wendy Wesley

Listen to the episode

The COVID-19 pandemic upended a lot of our habits, including one that Wendy Wesley observed.

“During the pandemic, people turned to food for entertainment,” noticed Wendy, a registered dietician and licensed nutritionist based in St. Petersburg.

Many people downloaded meal delivery apps and got into the habit of outsourcing their food. Some of Wesley’s clients eat in restaurants or order takeout up to a dozen times per week.

“The reward for staying locked in was restaurant food,” Wendy says. But bank accounts and waistlines took a hit. Now, many of Wesley’s clients have turned to her to help them get out of their restaurant rut and back to preparing food at home.

In this episode, she explains some practical steps to get back to cooking at home.

