Arts / Culture
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

7 tips for eating more at home: Advice from dietician/nutritionist Wendy Wesley

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dalia Colon
Published January 12, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST
zest_wendywesley_011223.png

She offers practical advice to get you cooking and eating more at home — which can benefit both your wallet and your waistline.

Listen to the episode

The COVID-19 pandemic upended a lot of our habits, including one that Wendy Wesley observed.

“During the pandemic, people turned to food for entertainment,” noticed Wendy, a registered dietician and licensed nutritionist based in St. Petersburg.

Many people downloaded meal delivery apps and got into the habit of outsourcing their food. Some of Wesley’s clients eat in restaurants or order takeout up to a dozen times per week.

“The reward for staying locked in was restaurant food,” Wendy says. But bank accounts and waistlines took a hit. Now, many of Wesley’s clients have turned to her to help them get out of their restaurant rut and back to preparing food at home.

In this episode, she explains some practical steps to get back to cooking at home.

healthy eating
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
