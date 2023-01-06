© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts / Culture

Tampa International Airport’s giant flamingo now has a name

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published January 6, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
A pink flamingo sculpture with name tag reading Hello my name is Phoebe
Tampa International Airport
/
Courtesy
Phoebe won 43% of the votes, almost 2,000 more votes than runner-up Cora. Finn trailed in third place.

The eye-catching public art piece has garnered international attention and was built after being chosen from more than 700 proposals.

After more than 37,000 votes cast, Tampa International Airport has announced the winner of its 'Name the Flamingo' contest.

Bryan McCuller, a retired educator from Daytona Beach Shores, says he relied on his academic background to come up with the name.

"So, the scientific name for a flamingo is Phoenicopterus Roseus,” he said. “So, I put those pieces together to come up with Phoebe because Phoebe is, of course, alliterative to flamingo and apparently many people thought Phoebe was a good choice."

Phoebe was the runaway winner with 2,000 more votes than second place Cora. Finn trailed far behind with just 18% of the vote.

The names were originally set to be revealed on Dec. 16, but the process was delayed as the judges needed more time to narrow down the “high volume of entries.”

Besides bragging rights, McCuller — a Tampa native — won four nonstop, Silver Airways tickets for himself and three companions and VIP tickets to Busch Gardens.

The hard to miss floor-to-ceiling flamingo, created by artist Matthew Mazzotta, has become a meeting point and photo destination for tourists and locals alike.

Construction of the resin and fiberglass sculpture in the airport's main terminal, was completed earlier this year, with metal panels and lighting attached to the ceiling as part of the artwork. This gives the illusion of being underwater while looking up at the flamingo.

Tags
Arts / Culture Tampa International AirportflamingoPhoebe
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
See stories by Cathy Carter
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now