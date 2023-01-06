© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Season 7 premiere: EPCOT culinary director Albert Youngman brings a world of flavors to Florida

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dalia Colon
Published January 5, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST
If you want to eat your way around the world in a day, then you probably know where to go: Disney World’s EPCOT. The theme park’s World Showcase allows guests to experience the culture and food of 11 nations, from Mexico to Italy, Japan to Morocco. And the gastronomic tour guide is Chef Albert Youngman. As EPCOT’s culinary director, he oversees all food and beverages for the park, including its four annual festivals.

In this conversation, Chef Albert shares how his team creates “authentic inspired” global cuisine, explains how cooking for a crowd has changed over his nearly two decades at Disney and offers advice for dining at EPCOT.

