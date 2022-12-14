Here are 10 ways to celebrate the holidays across the greater Tampa Bay region

Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa are drawing near, and the greater Tampa Bay region has people covered in events that celebrate the holidays.

From Christmas light displays and holiday markets, to Santas and ice skating, there are different events for everyone to enjoy.

Here are some of those events throughout the Tampa Bay region.

CALENDAR: Find events across the region, and submit your own

Enchant Christmas

Enchant Christmas has transformed Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg into a big holiday event that allows people to see the 100 feet animated Christmas trees, go ice skating, take pictures with Santa, and eat different Christmas treats.

It's decorated with Christmas lights throughout the event and includes lit-up stars, presents, trees and globes.

Enchant Christmas runs through Jan. 1. Tickets vary depending on age. Hours vary on date.

Winter Village

Celebrate the holiday season in downtown Tampa at the Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park. Located along the Tampa Riverwalk, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park is transformed with the sights, sounds and activities of the holidays for children and adults. Visit the Winter Village Shops, go curling, skate in an outdoor ice rink, or ride the Winter Village Express.

Christmas Town - Busch Gardens

Experience the joy of the season up close with animal encounters, rides, holiday-inspired culinary delights, and festive shows like "Christmas on Ice." Check out the millions of twinkling lights and fireworks, plus heartwarming moments with Santa and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

The event is included with park admission.

Holidays at Legoland

Enjoy family-friendly rides and attractions, rock around the giant LEGO tree, and ring in the new year with fireworks. The event runs through Dec. 31 and tickets are included with daily tickets and select annual passes.

Tampa Bay's Festival of Lights

This year’s event at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds features a nearly two-mile drive-thru of continuous light features followed by a walking visit to Santa’s Village. Designed to appeal to all ages and backgrounds, the light displays themed to Florida and traditional winter holidays are complemented by individual presentations representing Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa. The entire site will feature more than a million lights.

Santa’s Village is filled with activities and treats such as Santa’s barnyard, holiday movies, visits with Santa, and a plenty of social media-worthy photo opportunities.

Event runs through Jan. 1, 2023. Tickets are $25 a car.

Tampa Theatre Classic Holiday Movies

One of the most cherished holiday traditions is watching a holiday favorite on the big screen. Visit the historic Tampa Theatre on select nights throughout November and December for showings of holiday classics like "Miracle on 34th Street", "Elf", and "It's a Wonderful Life!" Sing along to your favorite carols with friends and family at select sing-along showings featuring the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ.

Runs through Jan. 8, 2023 on select nights.

Symphony In Lights

Symphony in Lights provides guests the opportunity to experience an array of dancing lights choreographed to music from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, holiday festivities, and snow for the family to enjoy.

Celebrate the season with this display of holiday sights and sounds at The Shops at Wiregrass.

Admission is free from 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 31, 2022.

Holiday Lights in Largo Central Park

Gather at Largo Central Park for a holiday stroll. Enjoy a variety of crafts and activities — as well as entertainment — throughout the month for all ages, including a Ferris wheel and carousel, a campfire and food.

This family-friendly annual tradition presented by the city of Largo is one of the most spectacular displays of holiday lights in Pinellas County. Come and take a stroll through over two million LED lights throughout the park.

Park admission is free. Rides are $6 each. The rides and light display are open nightly from 5-11 p.m. through Jan. 1.

Glorious Night Christmas Light Show

A family tradition returns to First Baptist Church in Plant City for the 2022 holiday season. Glorious Night features a synchronized light display featuring over 75,000 programmed lights, great music, and a message of hope.

Free every 40 minutes from 6-10 p.m. through Jan. 1. Tune your radio to 87.9 (English) and 101.9 (Spanish).

Lights in Bloom

Lights in Bloom® at Selby Gardens in Sarasota features more than two million lights illuminating the gardens and walkways. Don’t miss a holiday photo opportunity, activities, and entertainment. Food is available for purchase from the Michael’s on East grill, including a cash bar.

