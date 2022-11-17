© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
'Epicurious On': Stephanie Love is disrupting the wine industry, one chicken wing at a time

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dalia Colon
Published November 17, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST
The-Zest-Homepage-Images-19-Stephanie Love.png

Her interest in wine began as a child. Now, the St. Pete resident has earned her level 3 certification from the Wine and Spirit Education Trust and she offers classes, trips and other experiences through her company.

Listen to the Podcast

Stephanie Love’s philosophy on wine is simple: “Wine is for everybody.”

The entrepreneur’s passion for vino started young — really young — when the adults in her family allowed her to sip wine on holidays. As a teen, she was allowed to drink wine with dinner, where she discovered some unusual food-and-wine pairings. Among her favorites? Chianti with her grandmother’s pot roast.

Over the years, Stephanie continued honing her knack for unique food-and-wine pairings. After years of learning about wine on her own, she began taking classes at Atlanta’s Vino Venue. Today, the St. Petersburg resident has earned her level 3 certification from the Wine and Spirit Education Trust.

Through her company, Epicurious One, Stephanie offers classes, trips and other experiences. Students praise her down-to-earth approach, including Stephanie’s wine-and-comfort-food pairings and her descriptions of wine as people with different personalities.

In this conversation, Stephanie shares the importance of supporting minority-owned vineyards, suggests wine to enjoy with chicken wings and offers advice for finding an affordable wine you’ll like.

