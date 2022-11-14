Willie Nelson and Lynyrd Skynyrd are among the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival headliners

Country music icon Willie Nelson and legendary Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd are among the marquee acts coming to the Florida Strawberry Festival this March.

Also on the bill for the 11-day celebration of Plant City’s strawberry harvest are longtime country stars Oak Ridge Boys, Sara Evans, Tanya Tucker, and the Gatlin Brothers,

As usual, the festival's schedule goes beyond the country genre with acts such as Train, Keith Sweat, Halestorm, CeCe Winans and longtime Las Vegas headliner Wayne Newton.

Others include For King & Country, Neal McCoy, Josh Turner, Roots & Boots, Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets, Tommy James & The Shondells, Sawyer Brown and the Country Gold Tour.

The festival and music begin March 2 with Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra.

Other acts will be announced in January, the festival announced.

Prices for headline shows are in addition to gate admission.

Advance tickets for festival admission and headline shows will go on sale Dec. 8, 2022 at the festival website. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at (813) 754-1996 or at ticket office, at 2209 W. Oak Ave., Plant City.

Here is the daily schedule:

Thursday, March 2

10:30 a.m. - Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

3:30 p.m. - The Oak Ridge Boys ($30 plus admission)

7:30 p.m. - TBA

Friday, March 3

3:30 p.m. - Willie Nelson ($50)

7:30 p.m. – Halestorm ($45)

Saturday, March 4

3:30 p.m. - Sara Evans ($35)

7:30 p.m. - TBA

Sunday, March 5

3:30 p.m. - The Gatlin Brothers ($25)

7:30 p.m. - TBA

Monday, March 6

3:30 p.m. - Neal McCoy ($30)

7:30 p.m. - Josh Turner ($35)

Tuesday, March 7

3:30 p.m. - Roots & Boots featuring Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw ($35)

7:30 p.m. - CeCe Winans ($25)

Wednesday, March 8

3:30 p.m. - Tanya Tucker ($35)

7:30 p.m. - TBA

Thursday, March 9

10:30 a.m. - Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets

3:30 p.m. - Tommy James & The Shondells ($35)

7:30 p.m. - For King & Country ($40)

Friday, March 10

3:30 p.m. - Wayne Newton ($40)

7:30 p.m. – Train ($50)

Saturday, March 11

3:30 p.m. - Sawyer Brown ($30)

7:30 p.m. - Keith Sweat ($40)

Sunday, March 12