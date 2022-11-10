Shucks! 'OysterMom' Deborah Keller on the importance of sustainable aquaculture

Listen to the episode

For Deborah Keller of Tallahassee, the world is her oyster. After a 29-year career with The Nature Conservancy, Deborah turned her attention to sustainable shellfish. Nicknamed the OysterMom, she has been farming and selling fresh oysters for nearly a decade.

In this interview, the conservationist describes the impact of climate change and hurricanes on oystering.

She also explains the far-reaching economic impact of Florida’s oyster industry, recounts the bureaucratic red tape she encountered along the way and describes the serenity and stress she experiences on oyster harvesting day.

And of course, we had to ask Deborah about her favorite way to eat oysters.

