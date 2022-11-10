Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.
Shucks! 'OysterMom' Deborah Keller on the importance of sustainable aquaculture
The conservationist describes the effect of climate change and hurricanes on oystering and explains the far-reaching economic impact of Florida’s oyster industry,
For Deborah Keller of Tallahassee, the world is her oyster. After a 29-year career with The Nature Conservancy, Deborah turned her attention to sustainable shellfish. Nicknamed the OysterMom, she has been farming and selling fresh oysters for nearly a decade.
In this interview, the conservationist describes the impact of climate change and hurricanes on oystering.
She also explains the far-reaching economic impact of Florida’s oyster industry, recounts the bureaucratic red tape she encountered along the way and describes the serenity and stress she experiences on oyster harvesting day.
And of course, we had to ask Deborah about her favorite way to eat oysters.
