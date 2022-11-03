© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts / Culture
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Dr. Fred Opie on the 'fascinating' African roots of Florida foods

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dalia Colon
Published November 3, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT
The-Zest-Homepage-Images-16-1536x768.png

Explore the African roots of foods commonly eaten in Florida, including watermelon, barbecued beef, and rice and beans.

Listen to the episode

This week, we’re exploring the African roots of foods commonly eaten in Florida, including watermelon, barbecued beef, and rice and beans.

Author and researcher Dr. Frederick Douglass Opie is a professor of history and foodways at Babson College outside of Boston. Among the courses he teaches is African History and Foodways.

He explains how enslaved Africans brought their farming techniques and cooking methods to America, and how Reconstruction-era politics led to racist food stereotypes that persist today.

Related episodes:

Thank you to our sponsors: Seitenbacher and TECO Peoples Gas

Tags
Arts / Culture The Zest PodcastfoodArtscultureArts and Culture
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
See stories by Dalia Colon
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now