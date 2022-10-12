How to check out the new artists featured at the SHINE Mural Festival

St. Petersburg will once again celebrate public art during the Shine Mural Festival.

Sponsored by the St. Petersburg Art Alliance, the festival takes place from Oct. 14-23 and will feature the works of 13 local artists, along with four national and four international artists whose murals will be on display at several downtown locations.

The festival is in its eighth year of highlighting the works of local artists, whose murals can be seen across several locations in downtown St. Petersburg.

This year, artists will be creating 18 new murals throughout the week, and those works will join others that appear across the arts districts and surrounding neighborhoods.

In addition to watching the artists complete their murals, the festival will feature several presentations, including a discussion on how budding artists can start their own art collections.

The CARMADA '22 Street Festival, on Oct. 15 at Childs Park, will feature family-friendly activities, live car-painting, and other outdoor activities.

Click here for a complete guide to the festival, including a schedule of events.

