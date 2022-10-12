© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Arts / Culture

How to check out the new artists featured at the SHINE Mural Festival

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published October 12, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT
Mural showing two Black women
Egypt Hagan/St. Petersburg Arts Alliance
/
Courtesy
Egypt Hagan, based out of Tampa, is one of 13 local artists whose work will be featured at the Shine Mural Festival.

In its eighth year, the festival will feature local and international artists who will once again create their works in downtown St. Petersburg.

St. Petersburg will once again celebrate public art during the Shine Mural Festival.

Sponsored by the St. Petersburg Art Alliance, the festival takes place from Oct. 14-23 and will feature the works of 13 local artists, along with four national and four international artists whose murals will be on display at several downtown locations.

The festival is in its eighth year of highlighting the works of local artists, whose murals can be seen across several locations in downtown St. Petersburg.

This year, artists will be creating 18 new murals throughout the week, and those works will join others that appear across the arts districts and surrounding neighborhoods.

In addition to watching the artists complete their murals, the festival will feature several presentations, including a discussion on how budding artists can start their own art collections.

The CARMADA '22 Street Festival, on Oct. 15 at Childs Park, will feature family-friendly activities, live car-painting, and other outdoor activities.

Click here for a complete guide to the festival, including a schedule of events.

Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
