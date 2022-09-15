How to take part in Free Museum Day across the Tampa Bay area

Several museums across the greater Tampa Bay region will be offering free admission on Saturday for Museum Day.

Each year, Smithsonian Magazine sponsors the one-day event, which encourages residents across the country to visit select museums and cultural institutions free of charge.

Those interested in participating can download one ticket per email address from the Smithsonian website, and the ticket provides free general admission for two people.

Among the museums participating include the Tampa Bay History Center, Museum of Fine Arts and Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg, and the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton.

Here's a complete list of museums participating across the state.