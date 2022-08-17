WUSF is hiring journalists to report and produce stories on the greater Tampa Bay region

WUSF Public Media is hiring two journalists to join our growing newsroom that serves the greater Tampa Bay region.

Our new general assignment reporter will work with editors to turn around daily and longer-form stories on a variety of issues for radio and digital audiences. This is a job where you pitch solid story ideas, identify when a daily story needs a deeper look, and do quick turn and long-form reporting that provides our audience with nuance and context.

WUSF’s digital news producer will work with our Digital News Manager, contributing to the creation and production of daily and enterprise news and newsletters. The best journalist for this position has solid news judgment and experience in writing and editing stories on tight deadlines, an eye for spotting and pitching stories that attract audience, and coordinating social media for audience engagement.

We’re the NPR station for 13 West Central Florida counties, and highlight the variety of stories, voices and lived experiences of the more than 5 million people in our region. Our reporting addresses the difficult issues and complexity of our lives and we spend time listening to the community and engage with our neighbors – in person and on social media.

The WUSF news team thrives on providing quality journalism – from news you need to know to in-depth investigations that hold the powerful accountable. Collaboration with each other and with partner newsrooms dedicated to public service journalism is in our DNA.

We’re proud that WUSF News recently won a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for Overall Excellence, as well as several other honors. In 2020, we were named the outstanding radio newsroom of the year by the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists. In the past several years, we've been honored with a well more than a dozen regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. Three have gone on to win the top national prize.